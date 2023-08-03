The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has said it is working towards ensuring a complete move to alternative energy sources by all players in the telecom industry.

The Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, disclosed this on Thursday during a roundtable discussion with academia, industry and other stakeholders in Lagos. To that effect, Danbatta said the Commission plans to introduce policies that would encourage all telecom operators to adopt clean and sustainable energy sources, to reduce carbon footprint.

Danbatta, represented by Mr Ubale Maska, Executive Commissioner, Technical Services NCC, said the policy would serve as a framework for telecom service providers to contribute to a greener future. According to him, the policy would not only benefit the environment but also drive innovation and create new business opportunities within the industry.

Collaboration with academia

While noting that achieving the objectives requires collaboration and partnership with the academia and other stakeholders, Danbatta said the academia plays a crucial role in advancing research and innovation that can transform industries.

“The academia’s expertise, knowledge and insights will guide us in developing feasible alternative sources of clean energy that the telecommunications industry could leverage for a sustainable energy supply. Our main goal is to refocus future academic research towards feasible alternative sources of clean energy that could be harnessed by the telecom industry.

“We need the research of the academia to help us understand the potential of these alternative energy sources, address their challenges, and develop strategies for their implementation in the telecom sector. Secondly, we seek to promote research in academia that leverages digital technology to improve the livelihoods of Nigerians,” the NCC boss said.

He explained that the telecom sector was at the forefront of digital transformation, noting that it was necessary to harness its potential to enhance the lives of citizens.

According to Danbatta, the telecom sector, like many other industries, has a significant role to play in transitioning to a sustainable energy future.

He said that it was NCC’s responsibility to ensure that the growth of the telecom sector was achieved in a manner that was environmentally friendly and in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

While noting that the commission recognised the importance of clean energy usage in the industry and was committed to promoting regulatory initiatives that would encourage the adoption of renewable and ethical energy sources, Danbatta said studies had shown that renewables and energy efficiency, coupled with electrification, could provide over 90 per cent of the necessary reductions in energy-related carbon emissions .

“This presents a significant opportunity for the telecommunications sector to contribute to the world’s energy transformation. Let us leverage the power of collective intelligence to develop actionable strategies that will shape the future of the telecom industry in Nigeria.

“We believe that by aligning research efforts towards alternative clean energy sources and leveraging digital technology, we can revolutionise the telecom sector in Nigeria,” Danbatta added.

Maska, in his remarks as Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, NCC, said in the face of global energy challenges and the critical need for sustainable practices, it was incumbent for NCC to explore innovative solutions to reduce the country’s carbon footprint.

He said the telecoms sector, being an essential pillar of modern society, must take the lead in adopting cleaner, greener energy sources to mitigate the paucity of energy and contribute to a sustainable future.