In a press statement released on Thursday, August 3, via its Twitter handle, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has said it is partnering with Nipco Plc for compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery to Nigerians.

This news comes after the recent announcement by President Tinubu that his administration will empower states and local government areas with CNG-powered buses.

In the press statement signed by Garba Deen Muhammad, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer at NNPCL, the company stated as follows: