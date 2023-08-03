The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has ratified the former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and former Senate Spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, as the National Chairman and Secretary of the party respectively.

This is coming barely 2 weeks after the reported resignation of the 2 party officials on alleged pressure from President Bola Tinubu, the governors from the party and other party leaders

Ganduje and Basiru, who is from Osun state like the immediate past secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, were elected on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at the 12th NEC meeting of the party held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Ganduje promises internal democracy

The new APC Chairman, Ganduje, in his address to party leaders after his emergence, thanked the President and promised that internal democracy would prevail in the party during his tenure.

The former Kano governor pledged to ensure a scientific register of party members and pay utmost attention to election management and conflict resolution.

According to him, there would be a level playing field for all party members during party primaries.

Ganduje promised to hit the ground running to ensure victory for the party in all forthcoming governorship elections across the country.

Following the announcement of their appointments, supporters of Ganduje and Basiru broke into jubilation that almost disrupted the programme temporarily.

Tinubu, Shettima, orders at the meeting

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, and chieftains of the party in the National Assembly, amongst others were present at the NEC meeting.

Addressing the 12th NEC of the party, the President said the APC has won the elections and it is now time to deliver the promises of good governance to the Nigerian people.

Notably absent

Visibly absent at the NEC meeting were ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The first National Chairman of the party, Bisi Akande, was, however, present.

This is a developing story…