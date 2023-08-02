Lafarge Africa reported its 2023 second-quarter results showing pre-tax profits grew by 29.02% year on year, reaching N32.787 billion.

This took the half-year pre-tax profits to N55.315 billion versus N46.879 billion in the same period last year.

Key highlights Q2 2023 vs Q2 2022

Revenue N105.860 billion +10.29% YoY

Cost of sales N48.943 billion +16.38% YoY

Gross Profit N56.917 billion +5.5% YoY

Administrative expenses N5.490 billion +12.49% YoY

Selling and Distribution expenses N21.609 billion -4.51% YoY

Operating profit N30.046 billion+13.32% YoY

Finance Income N3.152 billion +2,201.32% YoY

Finance cost N411 million -66.82% YoY

Profit for the year N20.497 billion +3.25% YoY

Earnings per share N1.27 +3.25% YoY

Cash and cash equivalent N179.243 billion +51.39%.

Total Assets N654.695 billion +8.99%

Insights: The growth in pre-tax profit was primarily fueled by the growth in finance income and a decline in finance costs.

The company recorded N1.912 billion in net foreign exchange gain and N1.239 billion in interest income from short-term fixed deposits and current account in the second quarter (Q2), contributing significantly to the 2,201.32% year-on-year (YoY) growth in finance income .