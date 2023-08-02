The American Association of University Women (AAUW) is offering scholarships to support international female students (those who are non-U.S. citizens or U.S. permanent residents) to pursue full-time graduate or postdoctoral study in the United States.

Applicants for the fellowship program must have obtained a bachelor’s degree before the application deadline and have already applied to their desired institutions for further studies.

The selection criteria focus on academic excellence and a strong commitment to advancing opportunities for women and girls.

Since 1888, AAUW has been one of the largest funders of women’s graduate education, investing in women who go on to change the world, and has offered scholarships to thousands of women globally to contribute to the fight for gender equality and economic empowerment.

According to the program committee, past recipients have returned to their home countries and made significant contributions as leaders in various fields, such as business, government, academia, community activism, and the arts or scientific disciplines.

Scholarship amount offered

In a document seen by Nairametrics, the scholarship amount offered to successful recipients is based on the program of study as follows:

Master’s/first professional degree: $20,000

Doctoral: $25,000

Postdoctoral: $50,000

Scholarship details

The AAUW International Fellowships have certain details, eligibility criteria, and guidelines. Some of them are:

These fellowships are open to women from all fields of study at accredited higher education institutions, or to postdoctoral fellows, at research institutions. AAUW will determine the institutions that qualify as eligible.

Unsuccessful applicants have the opportunity to reapply for the fellowship.

Recipients of any national AAUW fellowship or grant are not eligible to apply, except for branch or local awards or Community Action Grants.

To be eligible for the International Fellowship, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be a citizen of a country other than the U.S. or hold a nonimmigrant visa if residing in the U.S.

Possess an academic degree equivalent to a U.S. bachelor’s degree, earned either outside the U.S. or within the U.S., completed before the application deadline.

Intend to engage in full-time academic study.

Plan to return to their home country after completing their studies for pursuing a professional career.

Demonstrate proficiency in English by submitting certain English proficiency exams.

For master’s and doctoral applicants, they must have applied to an accredited institution of study for the fellowship year by the AAUW application deadline, and confirmation from the institution is required upon acceptance.

Master’s degree fellowships target programs such as J.D., M.F.A., L.L.M., M.Arch., or medical degrees like M.D., D.D.S., etc. Certificates, associate degrees, and undergraduate degrees are not eligible.

Doctoral fellowships are intended for research degrees like Ph.D. or Ed.D.

Postdoctoral applicants must provide proof of their doctorate, have a research degree like Ph.D., Ed.D., D.B.A., D.M., or an M.F.A. by the application deadline, and specify their research location.

Application for this scholarship opened on 1st August 2023. Applications can be made here before the deadline of November 15, 2023, by 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.