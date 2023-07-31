The immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has assured President Bola Tinubu, that he would not regret nominating him to serve as a minister in his administration.

This was made known by Wike when he appeared before the senate for screening as a ministerial nominee on Monday afternoon at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

Wike, who is the only chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ministerial list sent to the upper legislative chamber last Thursday, had arrived at the National Assembly earlier this afternoon in the company of his wife and some associates.

The former governor while introducing himself during the screening, gave a brief rundown of his public service from Chairman of one of the biggest local government areas in Rivers State to Chief of Staff to Rivers State Governor, to a minister under former President Jonathan’s administration and then 2-term governor of Rivers State.

I am committed to this job

Wike told the Senators that during his time as governor of the oil-rich Niger Delta state from May 2015 to May 2023, he started and completed many projects to improve the infrastructure of the state and that he invited politicians across party lines to commission them.

Wike said, “These things can be achieved if you are committed, if you have passion for the job.’’

He said there are many former governors who desire to be a minister but who don’t have passion the serve Nigerians.

He said, “There are so many people who wants to be ministers for the sake that ‘I was a governor’, for the sake that ‘I was a minister’ but there are those who say, ‘Look, what do I have to offer? Am I committed to this job?’

“I thank Mr President for nominating me. I believe, knowing how hungry Mr President is to solving the problems of Nigeria, we have no choice but to give him that required support. And I can assure you, if I am confirmed in whatever capacity, Mr President will not regret nominating me.’

Take a bow

Meanwhile, the lawmakers representing River State represented by Senator Barinada Mpigi ( PDP, Rivers Southeast) during the screening told Nigerians that Wike was the best in the state.

He said, “His Excellency former Governor Nyesom Wike is our best in Rivers State. He is our leader and role model.

“Distinguished senators, we employ that you should let him just take a bow and go.

“His resume is insufficient to enumerate the works that he has done.”

Earlier, the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, had extolled the former governor stating that he was thrilled by the work he did in Rivers State.

After his introductory speech, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, attested to Wike’s competence and capacity to deliver in office and subsequently asked him to take a bow.