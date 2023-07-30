President Bola Tinubu has said that the Federal Government is receiving support and commendations from the global communities over the removal of fuel subsidies and the foreign exchange regime policies.

Tinubu stated this at a Gala/Award Night on Saturday, organized by the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), to recognize and honour outstanding civil servants to mark the 2023 Civil Service Week. According to him, the policies are already yielding positive results for the country.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, President Tinubu appreciated civil servants for their numerous contributions to the economic development of the country.

The president, who accepted the fact that the policies had in one way or the other affected the masses, said the government was working on measures to cushion the effects.

“We shall without delay cushion the pains being experienced by our people as a result of these measures through several well-targeted interventions aimed at giving adequate relief and succour to a great number of our long-suffering citizens,” he said.

The President also pledged to give more support to the civil service sector, being the custodian of public trust to consolidate the gains of the ongoing reforms in the sector.

The reward for civil servants

Earlier, in her opening remarks, the HOCSF, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, said every human being had an inherent desire to be appreciated or acknowledged for their efforts, and so hard-working civil servants deserve a reward for their services to the nation.

According to Yemi-Esan, when an individual feels valued and recognised for hard work, he or she is more likely to be committed and enthusiastic next time around.

She used the occasion to present prizes namely, a brand new 2022 JAC JS4 Luxury Model SUV, a 2 Bedroom semi-detached bungalow; and a plot of land to the top three outstanding civil servants.

The gesture, which is in collaboration with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, also favoured 29 other outstanding civil servants who went home with other awards while a few got N500,000 each.

While urging heads of MDAs to reward outstanding workers, the HOS said recognition/rewards could serve to inspire employees to go the extra mile to innovate and achieve excellence in the course of discharging their jobs.

The theme for this years’ service week is: ‘Digitalization of work processes in the public service: A gateway to efficient resources utilization and national development’.