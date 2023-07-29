The first 180 days of a startup business are crucial because they set the foundation for future growth and success.

During this period, you have the opportunity to establish your brand, acquire crucial customers, refine your product or service, and lay the groundwork for sustainable operations going forward.

Thus, here are some important things you should do during the first 180 days of your startup:

Define Your Vision and Goals : Clearly articulate your vision for the business and set specific, measurable, and reachable goals. This provides a roadmap and focus for your efforts and finance.

: Clearly articulate your vision for the business and set specific, measurable, and reachable goals. This provides a roadmap and focus for your efforts and finance. Validate Your Idea: Conduct extensive market research and validate your business idea to ensure there is a demand for your product or service. Identify your target market, understand their needs, and assess the competitive landscape thoroughly.

Conduct extensive market research and validate your business idea to ensure there is a demand for your product or service. Identify your target market, understand their needs, and assess the competitive landscape thoroughly. Develop an Expansive Business Plan: Create a comprehensive business plan that outlines your value proposition, target market, marketing and sales strategies, operational processes, and financial projections. A well-thought-out business plan will guide your decision-making and help attract potential investors or partners when you finally plan on scaling operations.

Create a comprehensive business plan that outlines your value proposition, target market, marketing and sales strategies, operational processes, and financial projections. A well-thought-out business plan will guide your decision-making and help attract potential investors or partners when you finally plan on scaling operations. Build Your Team: Surround yourself with a talented and dedicated team that complements your skills and shares your vision. Recruit individuals who are passionate about your industry and business and have the expertise to contribute to your startup’s success.

Surround yourself with a talented and dedicated team that complements your skills and shares your vision. Recruit individuals who are passionate about your industry and business and have the expertise to contribute to your startup’s success. Establish Your Brand: Develop a strong brand identity that resonates with your target audience. Create a compelling brand message, design a memorable logo, and establish consistent and continual visual and verbal communication across as many marketing channels as you can afford to.

Develop a strong brand identity that resonates with your target audience. Create a compelling brand message, design a memorable logo, and establish consistent and continual visual and verbal communication across as many marketing channels as you can afford to. Develop a Minimum Viable Product (MVP): Focus on building an MVP that showcases the core features and value of your product or service. This allows you to get early feedback from customers, iterate quickly, and validate your product-market fit before scaling higher.

Focus on building an MVP that showcases the core features and value of your product or service. This allows you to get early feedback from customers, iterate quickly, and validate your product-market fit before scaling higher. Acquire Early Customers: Identify early adopters and implement customer acquisition strategies to generate initial traction. Leverage creative designs, digital marketing, social media, content creation, or direct outreach to attract your target audience and convert them into paying customers as quickly as possible.

Identify early adopters and implement customer acquisition strategies to generate initial traction. Leverage creative designs, digital marketing, social media, content creation, or direct outreach to attract your target audience and convert them into paying customers as quickly as possible. Seek Feedback and Iterate : Actively seek feedback from your customers and stakeholders to gain insights into their needs and preferences. Use this feedback to refine your product or service offering, improve their user experience, and make necessary adjustments to your business strategy where possible.

: Actively seek feedback from your customers and stakeholders to gain insights into their needs and preferences. Use this feedback to refine your product or service offering, improve their user experience, and make necessary adjustments to your business strategy where possible. Build Relationships and Partnerships : Network with industry peers, potential customers, and key influencers in your niche. Attend relevant events, join industry associations, and seek strategic partnerships that can help you expand your reach, gain credibility, and access new markets.

: Network with industry peers, potential customers, and key influencers in your niche. Attend relevant events, join industry associations, and seek strategic partnerships that can help you expand your reach, gain credibility, and access new markets. Be Able to monitor and Analyze Key Metrics Quickly : Track key performance indicators (KPIs) that align with your business goals. Monitor metrics such as customer acquisition costs, conversion rates, revenue growth, and customer satisfaction. Regularly be able to analyze this data quickly to be able to identify trends, make data-driven decisions, and course-correct as quickly as possible if needed.

: Track key performance indicators (KPIs) that align with your business goals. Monitor metrics such as customer acquisition costs, conversion rates, revenue growth, and customer satisfaction. Regularly be able to analyze this data quickly to be able to identify trends, make data-driven decisions, and course-correct as quickly as possible if needed. Manage Finances Effectively: Establish sound financial practices and keep a close eye on your cash flow. Develop a budget, manage your expenses, and explore funding options such as bootstrapping, grants, loans, early-stage investments or even loan apps to support your growth.

Establish sound financial practices and keep a close eye on your cash flow. Develop a budget, manage your expenses, and explore funding options such as bootstrapping, grants, loans, early-stage investments or even loan apps to support your growth. Stay Agile and Adapt Quickly: Startups often need to adapt quickly to changing market dynamics. Embrace an agile mindset, be open to feedback and new ideas, and be prepared to pivot or make adjustments to your business model if necessary, and as quickly as possible.

Startups often need to adapt quickly to changing market dynamics. Embrace an agile mindset, be open to feedback and new ideas, and be prepared to pivot or make adjustments to your business model if necessary, and as quickly as possible. Seek Guidance and Mentorship: Engage with experienced advisors, other entrepreneurs like yourself, or even mentors who can provide guidance and support. Their insights and expertise can help you navigate challenges, avoid common pitfalls, and make informed decisions quickly.

Remember, the first 180 days of your startup are a critical period for learning, experimentation, refinement, and growth.

Embrace the journey, embrace as much help and criticism as possible, stay focused, and remain resilient in the face of challenges.

Brain Essien is a certified financial analyst and business process consultant, with expertise in business plan formulation and pitch deck design, brand management, digital marketing, crowd/private equity and seed fund brokerage.

mcbrainandcompany@gmail.com. +234703-444-6041