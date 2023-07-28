The Vice President of the USA, Kamala Harris has said the USA is committed to deepening economic ties with Nigeria.

She made this statement via her official Twitter handle where she disclosed that she spoke with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about deepening ties with Nigeria.

“Today, I spoke with President Tinubu of Nigeria about the strong ties between the Nigerian and American people and our shared work on global and regional issues—from defending democracy in West Africa and the Sahel to promoting digital inclusion and economic growth.”

Supporting Democracy

Kamala Harris also praised the reform initiatives of the Federal Government, urging the country to continue in that direction.

While pledging to support democracy in Africa including the West African sub-region, Harris also said the U.S. would assist Nigeria in the battle against terrorism.

The US Vice President also spoke on the need for Africa, including Nigeria to embrace energy transitions.

In his response, President Tinubu thanked Harris for the telephone call and her words of encouragement on the efforts taken so far on the economy, but added that “the developments in the Niger Republic dampen spirits.”

He said ECOWAS under his watch would do all that is necessary to restore democracy in Niger while counting on the support of the US.

More Private Investments

President Tinubu also craved more private-sector investment, urging the US to lead the way in this regard.

“We had to get rid of the fuel subsidy that is laden with fraud with a few people appropriating the wealth of the country to themselves.

We would need the US to help push for investments that will help alleviate the effects of subsidy removal in Nigeria. We need foreign direct investment to come in.

We have abundant gas resources in the country and not being able to fund gas pipelines to Europe and compete in that gas market is a handicap,” he said.

On climate change, the President said Nigeria would stay focused on alternate energy but he pleaded for the developed nations to understand the situation in developing countries including Africa.

The two leaders also spoke about strengthening relations between their two countries and their shared work on global and regional issues.

Other matters that featured in the discussions that lasted about 40 minutes are defending democracy in West Africa and The Sahel and digital inclusion.

What you should know

Recall that President Joe Biden said his administration has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria and looks forward to continuing this work with President Tinubu.

He noted that Nigeria’s success is the world’s success, adding that the United States will continue to work closely with Nigeria, as a friend and partner, to deliver a more peaceful and prosperous future for our world.