Key Highlight

The United States (US) President, Joe Biden, has expressed his desire to work with Nigeria’s newly sworn president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the White House on Monday, May 29, 2023, where Joe Biden congratulated the government and people of Nigeria on the occasion of Tinubu’s inauguration as the president of Nigeria.

According to the statement, Joe Biden said his administration has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria and looks forward to continuing this work with President Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security, and promote respect for human rights.

He said, “On behalf of the people of the United States, I send warm wishes to the government and people of Nigeria as they inaugurate a new President.

“My administration has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria, and I look forward to continuing this work with President Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security, and promote respect for human rights.

“The people-to-people connections between our two countries run particularly deep, nurtured by a vibrant Nigerian Diaspora in the United States. As we further deepen our partnership with Nigeria, I look forward to drawing even more on the ideas and energy of this dynamic connection between our countries.

“As Africa’s largest democracy and economy, Nigeria’s success is the world’s success. Elected leaders owe it to their people to show that democracy can deliver for their needs. And the United States will continue to work closely with Nigeria, as a friend and partner, to deliver a more peaceful and prosperous future for our world.”

What you should know

Recall that on May 22, Joe Biden appointed a 9-member delegation led by the US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge, to attend the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu, on his behalf on Monday, May 29, 2023.