Fuel queues appeared in some parts of Lagos on Monday evening as Nigerians rushed to fill their tanks in reaction to a declaration that there will be no fuel subsidy.

Nigeria new president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu stated in his inauguration speech on Monday May 29th that the controversial fuel subsidy was not budgeted for by the Buhari administration and as such it will be removed.

However, checks by Nairametrics reveal queues appeared on several parts of Lagos shortly after the speech as they expected an increase in fuel prices.

Some social media posts reveal some stations sold petrol at about N600 per liter over 3x the official pump price of N185/ ltr.

This is a developing story…