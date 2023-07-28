The exchange rate between the naira and dollar sold at an intra-day high of N869/$1 at the Investor & Exporter Window.
This is according to data from the FMDQ.
The intra-day high represents the highest price the dollar was traded for on the official exchange rate market. The FMDQ also quotes the intra-day low and closing rates.
The intra-day high of N869/$1 tops the N855/$1 recorded on the 24th of July making it the weakest the naira has sold for on the I&E window.
I& E Window: Despite selling for that high, the exchange rate closed at a rate of N768.6/$1 weakening by 3.85% when compared to the N740/$1 it closed a day earlier.
- Meanwhile, the lowest trade was consummated at N730/$1 as volatility continues to rock the market.
- Daily turnover also fell to $88.66 million compared to $153.28 million recorded a day earlier.
- The central bank had in its monetary policy communique, earlier in the week confirmed supply was a major challenge for achieving exchange rate stability.
- The official NAFEX rate is quoted at N778.84/$1
Parallel Market: On the parallel market where the exchange rate is sold unofficially, operated quoted as high as N872/$1 according to rates garnered by Nairametrics research.
- On the peer 2 peer market where the exchange rate is traded with cryptocurrency as the in-between, the dollar was quoted for as much as N868/$1 earlier in the day.
- The British pound also fell to N1,175 down from N1,165 a day earlier. At the start of the month, the British Pound sold for just N997
