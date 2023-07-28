The Nigerian Government inaugurated a 27-member Committee to immediately commence work on the 2019-2023 National Youth Policy.

The Committee was inaugurated by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar.

In a statement after the event, the Ministry noted the inauguration was in accordance with the timeline for the review.

National Youth Policy

The Permanent Secretary said the Committee’s aim was to ensure that the Ministry had a befitting Policy Document that would serve as a guide for the development of the nation’s teeming youth, adding:

“The National Youth Policy, like other government policies, is the handbook of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development’s guide on youth development as it represents the declaration of the Nigerian Government to the practical support it intends to give to its youth.”

They also added that the 2019-2023 Edition of the National Youth Policy was in the last lap of its journey, citing that the policy itself stipulates a 5-year periodic review,

Abubakar also noted that part of the successes recorded in the implementation of the 2019-2023 Edition of the NYP by the Federal Government includes Youth inclusion, participation, and access to information, which enables them to know their rights, the statement read:

“The ministry, in partnership with the Civil Society Organisations, Private Sector and International Agencies, had taken National Youth Policy to the grassroots through enlightenment and publicity.

“Various programmes and projects were also implemented across the six geo-political zones in line with the policy thrust of government.

Review

The Sports Ministry also noted that an aperiodic review of the NYP guidelines had become imperative, particularly due to the dynamic nature of human endeavour, which he emphasised was not static.

“It is the dynamic nature that has prompted the review of the guidelines in human activities in order to get better results,”

Challenges

He added that there have been a lot of changes in the perception and actions of Nigerian youth towards government policies in the last five years, especially in the era of Information Communication Technology (ICT), he said:

“The age range of youth (15-29) in the current edition of the NYP had generated a lot of debate and controversy, as it appeared to fall short of Nigeria and African youth age reality.

“It is in view of these that the government approved the commencement of the review process with the formation and inauguration of the Committee, which is expected to work from now to February 2024.

“I charge you (the Committee) to bring your wealth of experience to bear in ensuring that we produce a one-stop-shop Policy Document for implementation by the government.