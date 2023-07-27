Bernard Arnault, the 74-year-old business magnate, has experienced a staggering increase in his net worth, adding a whopping $7.3 billion in just one day, according to Forbes estimates.

This remarkable feat solidifies his position as the world’s second richest individual, with his net worth now standing at an impressive $228.4 billion.

Why Arnault’s net worth increased

Arnault’s impressive momentum in net worth can be attributed to a 2.27% increase in LVMH’s share price, rising from $180.61 to $184.

As the CEO of LVMH, the luxury conglomerate, he is at the helm of sweeping projects aimed at cementing the company’s leading position in the luxury space.

At a recent press conference, LVMH announced a historic sponsorship deal with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The conglomerate will be a “premium” partner throughout the events, with prestigious brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Berluti rolling out brand-specific initiatives.

Additionally, Möet Hennessy will be sponsoring and supplying champagne for celebrations, while high jewelry5 label Chaumet will produce the competition’s medals.

LVMH’s foray into the sporting world has expanded significantly, with notable partnerships across different sports.

Louis Vuitton recently appointed tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz as its brand ambassador, a strategic move that garnered immense attention as Alcaraz went on to win Wimbledon.

Moreover, Berluti partnered with Formula One team Alpine, and Dior Homme became the elegant partner of football club Paris Saint-Germain. The recent signing of French swimmer Léon Marchand as an ambassador further reinforces LVMH’s dedication to the realm of sports.

More insight on Beranrd Arnault

Looking back at Arnault’s pioneering decision in 1984, he invested $15 million from his business to acquire the iconic Christian Dior.

This bold move played a pivotal role in LVMH’s unparalleled success and solidified its market share, currently standing at an impressive 7%.

Under Bernard Arnault’s visionary leadership, LVMH remains the epitome of luxury and sophistication, unmatched in the high-end fashion and beauty realm.

In January, Arnault appointed his daughter, Delphine, to lead Christian Dior, further securing the family’s influence in the company’s future direction.

Arnault’s remarkable journey as a business titan has seen him ascend to the ranks of the world’s wealthiest individuals, leaving an indelible mark on the global luxury landscape.

As LVMH continues to thrive under his guidance, the world eagerly watches the brand’s continued expansion and innovation in the luxury market.

Although Arnault’s net worth has seen better days in terms of valuation, his recent gain is proof of the resilience of his business ventures despite shocks from world events.

