Guinness Nigeria Plc incurred a whopping N49 billion in exchange rate losses according to the information contained in its full-year results for the period ending June 2023.

The loss per share declared was N8.29 kobo versus N7.15 earnings per share a year earlier.

Key highlights

Revenue for the year was N229.2 billion +10.9% YoY

Gross profit was N78.1 billion +7.5% YoY

Operating profit N23.3 billion -2.3%

Net finance cost N45.4 billion +20040.1%

Loss after tax N18.1 billion -216.1%

Loans and advances N63.7 billion vs N31.3 billion YoY

Cash generated from operations N57.3 billion vs N38.9 billion YoY

Cash in bank N92.1 billion vs N69.1 billion

The dividend declared is N15.6 billion compared to N1 billion YoY

DPS is N7.14 per share +1452%YoY

Insights: The forex depreciation led the company to a loss of N18.1 billion, its first full-year loss since 2020 when Covid-19 ravaged company financials.