After a long wait and apprehension by Nigerians, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday afternoon, presented President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list before the Senate.
Gbajabiamila, the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, presented the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio at exactly 01:19 pm.
Akpabio thereafter read the ministerial list with 28 nominees.
Some of the names on the list include the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai; and presidential spokesman, Dele Alake.
Here is the full list of 28 names
- Abubakar Momoh
- Yusuf Maitama Tukur
- Ahmad Dangiwa
- Hannatu Musawa
- Uche Nnaji
- Betta Edu
- Diris Anite Uzoka
- David Umahi
- Ezenwo Nyesom Wike
- Abubakar Badaru
- Nasir El Rufai
- Ekerikpe Ekpo
- Nkiru Onyejiocha
- Olubunmi Tunji–Ojo
- Stella Okotete
- Uju Kennedy Ohaneye
- Bello Muhammad Goronyo
- Dele Alake
- Lateef Fagbemi
- Mohammad Idris
- Olawale Edun
- Waheed Adebayo Adelabu
- Suleman Ibrahim
- Ali Pate
- Joseph Usev
- Abubakar Kyari
- John Enoh
- Sani Abubakar Danladi
This is a developing story…
