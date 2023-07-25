Change is never easy. It is often met with resistance, fear, and uncertainty, but it is through change that progress is made.

The recent quick-fix economic reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the consolidation of multiple foreign exchange regimes, are a testament to this truth.

These reforms, though challenging in the short term, hold the promise of a more prosperous and stable Nigeria.

They represent a bold step towards economic self-sufficiency, a move away from unsustainable subsidies, and a commitment to a more transparent and efficient foreign exchange market, but President Tinubu understands that these changes, while necessary, will have an immediate impact on the Nigerian economy.

This is why his administration has put in place a series of measures to cushion these effects and ensure that no Nigerian is left behind.

From the establishment of the Infrastructure Support Fund (ISF) to the planned distribution of grains and fertilizers to 50 million Nigerians starting this week in collaboration with the states.

From the activation of land banks to the creation of a National Commodity Board to the various taxes suspended or deferred to help Nigerians, and the half a billion dollars mobilized at the Food conference in Rome yesterday, these measures are designed to provide immediate relief and pave the way for long-term prosperity.

These are not mere palliatives; they are strategic investments in our future.

They are a testament to President Tinubu’s commitment to creating a Nigeria that is not only self-sufficient but also prosperous and resilient.

So, as we navigate these challenging times, let us remember that we are not alone. We have a leader who is not only aware of our struggles but is also committed to ensuring our prosperity.

President Tinubu is confident in the resilience of the Nigerian People and the strength of the Nation’s economy.

Let us embrace these changes, not with fear, but with hope and confidence in the promise of a brighter future.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, and with these reforms, Nigeria is taking a bold step towards that light.