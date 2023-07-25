The suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been granted bail by a Federal High Court in Lagos in the amount of N20 million.

The presiding judge, Nicholas Oweibo, ruled that the charges against Emefiele are bailable, and the bail was provided with one surety in a similar amount.

Emefiele was arraigned before the vacation judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, after over 6 weeks after his arrest and detention by the Department of State Services (DSS).

This is a developing story…