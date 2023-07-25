As per ESPN, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has agreed to sign the richest deal in the history of the NBA.

The deal is a remarkable five-year supermax extension worth a staggering $304 million.

In Boston, on Sunday evening, Brown and Glushon convened with the Celtics’ management and ownership to conclude the last details of this momentous contract.

This historic agreement secures the services of the two-time All-Star until the 2028-2029 NBA season.

The Jaylen Brown SuperMax Deal

7 years ago, Mike Conley signed the richest NBA deal at $153M. Now, Jaylen Brown will be doubling that at $304m.

Surpassing Nikola Jokic’s $276 million extension with the Denver Nuggets, Brown’s new deal showcases a remarkable increase due to the growth in the salary cap and league revenue.

On Monday, the 26-year-old underwent a physical in Boston, finalizing the agreement.

Brown’s eligibility for the five-year supermax extension with the Celtics arose after earning second-team All-NBA honours during the 2022-23 season.

Alongside his teammate Jayson Tatum, who will be eligible for a supermax extension the following summer, they form one of the NBA’s most dynamic and productive duos.

Both players serve as foundational pillars for the Celtics’ aspirations of clinching an NBA championship.

During the previous season, Brown displayed an exceptional performance, achieving career-high averages of 26.6 points and an impressive 49% shooting percentage.

In the upcoming season, he will earn $31.8 million, marking the final year of his existing contract.

As the new contract takes effect in the 2024-2025 season, Brown’s earnings will soar to an astounding $52.3 million. Looking further ahead, in the deal’s concluding year, 2028-2029, he will command an eye-popping $69.1 million.

Unfortunately, despite this lucrative extension, Brown will not be granted a no-trade clause as part of the agreement.

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics Journey So Far

Throughout Brown’s illustrious seven-year NBA career, the Celtics have consistently secured playoff berths, an impressive feat that includes reaching the NBA Finals in 2022 and making three appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Notably, Brown, who was drafted as the third overall pick in 2016, has been a pivotal player in Boston’s journey to success since his days as a standout star at the University of California-Berkeley.

Tatum and Brown exhibited an extraordinary performance last season, combining for a remarkable average of 56.7 points per game.

This feat places them as the fourth-most-scoring duo since the merger in the 1976-77 season.

Additionally, they both achieved an impressive milestone by scoring 30 points in 10 games, a feat previously accomplished only by Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in the last three decades.

Furthermore, Brown showcased significant progress as a shot-creator during the same season. Approximately 54% of his made shots were unassisted, showcasing his ability to create scoring opportunities on his own.

This improvement led to a career-high of 1.15 points per direct drive, as reported by Second Spectrum.

Such outstanding performances further solidify Brown and Tatum’s position as one NBA’s most dynamic and prolific duos.

The off-the-court side of Jaylen

Beyond his prowess on the basketball court, Brown showcases a diverse array of talents and passions. He has proven himself as a skilled businessman, a connoisseur of fashion, and an influential mentor for numerous children. Moreover, his philanthropic efforts extend both locally in Boston and internationally.

Currently serving as the vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, Brown is actively engaged in promoting the welfare of his fellow players and advocating for their rights.

, he made his presence felt at Paris fashion week and participated in Variety’s Sports and Entertainment Summit, where he discussed the significance of off-the-court success.

Through his 7uice Foundation, Brown has been instrumental in fostering partnerships that provide underprivileged youth of colour with access to equal educational opportunities and leadership prospects.

One of his ongoing initiatives is the 3rd annual Bridge Program in Boston, which accommodates 100 children from public schools, facilitating personal growth and development.