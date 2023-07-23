The Lagos State Government says the recent demolition of distressed buildings in Alaba International Market in Ojo Local Council was not to witch-hunt anyone or acquire land, but rather to protect lives.

The exercise which was carried out last month has generated a lot of controversy with allegations of witch-hunt against a particular ethnic group in Lagos state.

This was made known by the General Manager, of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABCA), Mr Gbolahan Oki, during an on-the-spot assessment of the demolition site on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Oki visited the market amid heavy downpours alongside his counterpart in Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Mr Kehinde Osinaike, and the 7-man committee set up by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the aftermath of the demolition exercise.

They were led on the trip by Mr Oluwole Sotire, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Demolished building without permits

During the spot assessment, Oki explained that the demolition was simply to enforce building regulations and laws, to prevent building collapse.

He revealed that most of the demolished buildings were without permits, noting that necessary documentation needed by the state government were also ignored.

The LABCA boss said, “ All we are after is that the lives of traders and other Nigerians are extremely important to the Lagos State Government.

"I have seen people painting buildings that are dilapidated, that are not good, it is not painting that makes a building new. Our lives are more important.''

Ultimatum

Oki urged owners of distressed buildings marked for demolition to remove them within two weeks, to prevent disaster, or else the government would move in to take action.

He said , “ My mandate is to remove anything that is dilapidated, that is harmful to the people that even owns it.’’

Oki said Governor Sanwo-Olu set up the 7-man committee to look into the demolition without causing disaffection among the traders at Alaba International Market.

He said LASBCA officials were usually prevented from enforcing laws by people who failed to get building plan approvals or those who did the illegal conversion of their properties.

According to reports, the LABCA boss waded through flash floods to issue a stop work order on a contractor on site from the Ojo Local Government, for amicable resolution of all issues.

He assured protesters carrying placards that the government had their interests covered with the appointment of an additional 17-man sub-committee compromising their market leadership, for quicker resolution of issues.

Why distressed buildings were being demolished

Oki explained why distressed buildings were being demolished and the need for some of the traders to do regularisation.

He said this was because of issues of land grabbers selling one land to several people as well as the need to correct haphazard development.

In case you missed it

Recall that in June 2023, the Lagos State Government commenced the demolition of 17 buildings in Alaba International Market, with the demolition team reported to be accompanied by a significant number of law enforcement officers.

Oki revealed that the affected buildings had been marked for demolition multiple times since 2016, but the occupants disregarded the notices.

His visit aimed to issue final warnings and evacuation notices to the occupants of the structures slated for demolition.

However, in order to douse the tension generated by the demolition exercise with claims that it was targeted at businesses owned by the Igbos, Governor Sanwo-Olu and the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, set up a committee to strengthen the relationship between the Yorubas and the Igbos.