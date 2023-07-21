Amidst the pursuit of a sustainable energy landscape, Nigeria’s energy sector is turning its focus to data-driven optimization.

Eniola Oludemi, the Commercial Manager of Digital and Integration at SLB, West Africa, has emphasized the importance of data-driven optimization in Nigeria’s energy deployment during the ongoing Seplat Energy Technology Week in Lagos State.

Speaking on a panel session titled “Energy Access and Security: Technologies that Unlock Value and Enable a Low Carbon Future,” Oludemi highlighted the necessity for Nigeria to utilize research and data in optimizing clean energy technologies like solar and wind.

Why PPP is crucial

He stressed the significance of affordable energy solutions in the market to encourage more players to participate in the sector.

Oludemi pointed out that public and private partnerships (PPP) are crucial drivers for achieving such optimization.

By implementing the right factors, Nigeria can attain energy solutions that are efficient, available, and affordable.

To facilitate a low-carbon future, Oludemi urged the reduction of emissions in oil and gas operations through carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS).

He also emphasized the need to address methane emissions and find practical ways to utilize gas instead of resorting to flaring activities.

More insights

Additionally, Oludemi highlighted the necessity for Nigeria to scale up and incentivize solar energy to attract more participants in the sector.

By embracing these measures, Nigeria can move closer to achieving a sustainable and environmentally friendly energy landscape.

While discussing the importance of energy access in remote communities, Belema Koleoso, the Territory Lead, Technical Consultant Process Automation East and West Africa at Schneider Electric, emphasized the need for such communities to have access to energy.

She highlighted the significance of reducing operational costs for operators while deploying suitable renewable energy solutions such as solar, wind, and hydropower.

Koleoso advocated for the adoption of distributed energy systems as the ideal option for these remote communities due to their flexibility and structured design.

She pointed out that renewable energy sources possess the capacity to fulfil the energy demands of these communities while simultaneously reducing their reliance on the overburdened national grid.

She added that the structured setup ensures efficient energy distribution and management, enhancing the overall performance and sustainability of the system.

She also pointed out that the integration of renewables not only addresses the energy access issue but also aligns with global efforts to transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions.

What you should know

Meanwhile, Chidi Amudo, the Chief Executive Officer at Mudozangl Limited, drew attention to a critical issue in Nigeria’s electricity sector—despite the potential to generate more power, the country cannot efficiently distribute it.

He asserted that several measures must be implemented to enhance energy access throughout the nation.

He also emphasized the necessity to address fiscal policies, particularly taxes, along with encouraging operators to track off-grid power consumption and incorporate these costs into their rates.

This approach is vital for ensuring the sustainability of their businesses and promoting better energy access.

Amudo further emphasized the significance of stakeholders embracing localized solutions to tackle energy access challenges effectively.

He provided an illustrative example wherein operators supply power to business and economic clusters across the country, demonstrating the potential impact of targeted energy distribution.

He also provided an innovative approach to increase energy access by encouraging individuals who generate power from alternative sources to sell excess power to small businesses around them.

This dynamic strategy can significantly contribute to enhancing energy availability and promoting self-sufficiency within local communities.