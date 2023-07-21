The board and management of Nairametrics Financial Advocates Limited have congratulated the Principal Partner of Ranbrook Partners LP, Uyi Osemwegie Esq. for emerging as the overall best winner of the Nigeria Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB) sponsored golf tournament.

The tournament was held on the 9th of July 2023 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, Nigeria to kick start the 2023 NOG Energy Exhibition and conference.

Uyi, who is the general counsel to Nairametrics, is a member of the prestigious Ikoyi Golf Club 1938, played of WHS hcp 24 with a gross score of 90 and net score of 66 to win the tournament, taking home the overall best winner’s trophy and a brand-new GAC GS3 SUV model.

Nairametrics in a statement released on Friday said Uyi’s win at the tournament is a testament to his exemplary trait, which results in excellent results in all his endeavours.

While congratulating him, Nairametrics wished Uyi more wins.

Some notable participants at the tournament included the Executive Secretary, NCDMB. Engr. Simbi Wabote, Managing Director TotalEnergiesNG, Mike Sangster, Amb. YC Kim, Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Tony Attah, Immediate past MD/CEO of Nigeria LNG (NLNG), Amb. Mohamed Kangiwa, Deanne Mamza, and Dr. Banjo Obaleye, Captain, IBB Golf Club.

Recall that Nairmetrics in 2020 appointed Uyi’s Ranbrook Partners LP, a full-service law firm with proven capacity to dispense legal issues on behalf of her clients in Nigeria’s peculiar economic and business environment, as it’s Legal Advisors and General Counsel.

Since then, the firm has been saddled with the responsibility of representing Nairametrics in all her legal and contractual matters.

According to the company, Ranbrook Partners LP has been discharging its duties effectively and professionally while ensuring that Nairametrics gets quality and timely legal services that will enable it to achieve its set goals legally and in a prompt manner.