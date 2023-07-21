Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has announced dates for the 2023 GTCO Autism Conference and follow-up consultations.

This year’s programme is themed “Empowering Voices for Autism” to promote inclusivity and self-advocacy for persons on the Autism Spectrum.

An offshoot of the Orange Ribbon Initiative, the GTCO Autism Conference has grown to become a reference point for autism advocacy and intervention in Africa, providing support and empowerment to thousands of people with neurodevelopmental disorders.

Working with specialists and partner organisations within and outside Nigeria, the conference will feature lectures, panel discussions, and performances carefully prepared to showcase the diverse talents that exist in the autism community whilst also creating a platform for persons with ASD and their families to connect and share ideas with subject-matter experts on different aspects of autism spectrum disorder including its nature and management.

For Nigeria, the conference will hold on the 24th and 25th of July at the Muson Centre, Lagos, whilst the free one-on-one clinic will open from July 26th to 29th, at the Chapel of Light, Alausa, Ikeja.

For Ghana, the activities will begin with a workshop on the 1st of August at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Ghana, and consultations will last from August 2nd to 5th at the same venue.

Commenting on the 2023 GTCO Autism Conference, Mr. Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, stated, “Society thrives when diverse individuals with their distinctive voices, perspectives, and cultures are welcomed and celebrated.

It is therefore important that persons on the ASD spectrum are given the chance to succeed and empowered to experience life to its fullest.”

He further added: “We are excited about the evolving insights on the management of autism and remain committed to ensuring that more and more persons with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are able to find their voice and embrace their uniqueness whilst contributing meaningfully to society.”

GTCO is a leading financial services group with banking operations in Nigeria, West Africa, East Africa, United Kingdom alongside new businesses in Payment, Funds Management and Pension Fund Administration.

Its leadership in the banking industry and efforts at empowering people and communities have earned it many prestigious awards over the years. Recently, the Bank was recognized as Africa’s Best Bank and the Best Bank in Nigeria at the 2021 Euromoney Awards for Excellence.

It also retained its position as Africa’s Most Admired Financial Services Brand in the 2022 ranking of Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands.

For more information on the GTCO Autism Conference and free consultations, please visit: GTCO CSR Autism Initiative Community Website (gtbank.com)