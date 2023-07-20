Nigerian Exchange Group Plc has announced the confirmation of Ms. Obehi Ikhaghe as Company Secretary effective 13 April 2023.

This is according to a statement signed by the CEO, Oscar N. ONYEMA, OON and filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Part of the statement, as seen by Nairametrics, said:

This is to notify Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the Investing Public that the Board of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, at its meeting held on 14 July 2023, approved the appointment of Ms Obehi Ikhaghe as the Company Secretary of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, effective 13 April 2023.

Profile of Obehi Ikhaghe

Ms Ikhaghe was appointed as the acting Company Secretary in January 2023 following the exit of the former Company Secretary, Mrs Mojisola Adeola.

is a lawyer with over 14 years of professional experience spanning Company Secretarial, Corporate Governance, Corporate Law, Compliance and General Legal Practice. Before joining Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Ms Ikhaghe had worked at Lafarge Africa Plc as Legal Counsel and Company Secretary of its Ready Mix and Aggregates Division.

had worked at Lafarge Africa Plc as Legal Counsel and Company Secretary of its Ready Mix and Aggregates Division. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from the University of Lagos and a Master of Laws (LL.M.) from the same institution.

About Nigerian Exchange Group Plc

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc is a leading integrated market infrastructure in Africa.

NGX Group provides a wide range of services including listing and trading securities, licensing, market data solutions, ancillary technology, regulation, real estate, and more through its wholly-owned subsidiaries – NGX Exchange, NGX REGCO, and NGX RELCO.

The Group is also invested in the financial infrastructure space with investments in NG Clearing Limited, Central Securities and Clearing Systems (CSCS), OTC platforms and three fintech companies.

In its unaudited results for the period ending 31 March 2023, the Group was said to have recorded a 14.2% year-on-year (YoY) decline in gross earnings to N1.6 billion from N1.8 billion posted in Q1 2022.

Profit before income tax expense increased by 21.5% YoY to N412.2 million in Q1 2023 from N339.2 million in the corresponding period in 2022 due to an improved share of profit-equity accounted investees and a fall in finance cost.