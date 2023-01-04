Mojisola Adeola has resigned as the Company Secretary and Head of Compliance of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

According to the disclosure signed by Oscar Onyema, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, the resignation became effective on December 31, 2022.

Part of the statement, as seen by Nairametrics, said:

“This is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the Investing Public of the resignation of the Group Company Secretary/Head of Compliance of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Mrs Mojisola Adeola, with effect from December 31, 2022.”

About Adeola: Adeola is an experienced Company Secretary and Legal Adviser with a proven track record of working in Capital Markets, a public company in the Oil & Gas (downstream) industry and several other sectors.

She led the successful demutualization of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, providing active support to the National Council (board), the Demutualization Advisory Committee and other committees.

With interest in the field of corporate governance, compliance, financing transactions and international development agency work, she has also provided transaction support for several IPOs, Rights Issue, Private Placements, Financing Transactions, Mergers & Acquisitions and Deal Advisory for domestic and international clients.

Before NGX: She worked as the council secretary and head of the council secretariat from 2015 to 2021 before leading as the Group company secretary in March 2021

She was company secretary for Acorn Petroleum Plc between March 2012 and Sept 2015. Between 2007 and 2012, she was an Associate for Banwo & Ighodalo.