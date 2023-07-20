Data from the NGX trading session reveal about 961.5 million shares of UBA were traded on Thursday, July 20th.

This was an abnormally high trade for a banking stock catching the interest of Nairametrics analysts.

UBA has 34.1 billion shares outstanding, with Hiers Holding the only majority shareholder with over 5% ownership. 961.5 million shares represent 2.8% of the total outstanding shares of the bank.

Sources reveal the trade was between United Capital Plc and APEL Securities(the likely seller) in a transaction valued at about N12 billion at a price of N13.85 per share.

Reliable sources also indicate the seller was likely AMCON via APEL Security.

There is no update yet on the NGX explaining if this was insider-based trading.

However, sources suggest the trades could be related to Tony Elumelu (Nairametrics is yet to confirm).

This is a developing story….