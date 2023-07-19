The Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Nigeria, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, has resigned from the company.

His resignation followed his recent appointment as the Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform Committee by President Bola Tinubu.

Announcing his exit from PwC via a Twitter post on Wednesday, Oyedele said he exited the company he had served for over 2 decades to be able to concentrate on the national assignment.

According to him, the decision was also taken to avoid what could have been a conflict of interest.

His words

“After over 2 decades at PwC, I have made the hard but necessary decision to exit the firm.

“This is to enable me to focus fully with undivided attention on my new role as the Chair of the Presidential Fiscal Policy & Tax Reform Committee, which I consider an important national assignment. This decision will also prevent any potential distractions from real or perceived conflicts of interest.

“Thank you all once again for your support, best wishes and prayers. May God bless you all, and may God bless Nigeria,” Oyedele wrote on Twitter.

Oyedele, a strong voice in tax administration in Nigeria was recently appointed by President Tinubu to head the newly established Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

The committee’s primary objective is to enhance revenue collection efficiency, ensure transparent reporting, and effectively utilize tax and other revenues.

Oyedele has extensive expertise in fiscal policy, taxation, and economic matters.

He is an author, keynote speaker, strategist, policy analyst, and commentator on finance, business, and economic matters.

Until his resignation, Oyedele joined PwC in 2002 immediately after completing his NYSC, as an Associate in the same year.

He rose through the ranks of Senior Associate, Assistant Manager, Manager, and Senior Manager. By 2009, he had been promoted to Fiscal Policy Partner and West Africa Tax Leader.

In February 2021, he became Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader. Taiwo provides leadership to PwC’s Tax and Legal Services Practice in over 30 countries across Africa and is also a member of the firm’s Africa Leadership Team.

His extensive experience cuts across Finance, Consulting, Project Management, Leadership Development, Strategy, and Tax Advisory.

Oyedele has served as a Member of, the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee for the last six years; and the Nigerian Taxation Standards Board member for 8 years.