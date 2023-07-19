Leading microfinance bank, Mutual Trust MFBank Limited renowned for its quick and excellent financial services and the unwavering commitment to its mission statement of “… a highly motivated workforce” has approved a significant upward review in staff salaries across all boards by up to 50%.

The 50% salary upward review together with improved staff benefits and incentives, is particularly to its junior and ancillary members of staff, while other staff enjoy between 10% and 20% increase.

This salary increment is a response to the recent price surges in fuel, electricity, and other commodities brought on by the current economic conditions.

In his statement, Josh Oyebisi, MD/CEO, of Mutual Trust MfBank Limited, stated: “The increase in salaries which took effect in June 2023 was a much-needed reaction at cushioning the hard impacts and high cost of living that have stemmed from the huge jump in the cost of fuel and by extension has increased the cost of other daily items.

The Bank is committed and unwavering in its resolve to constantly find ways of retaining a motivated workforce, hence this inevitable decision toward ensuring the sustenance of staff productivity and commitment.

“In honouring and respecting our shared core values of recognizing and rewarding commitment, it becomes mandatory to ensure that the welfare of our staff remains an integral and front burner agenda that must be sustained by the Bank at all times and costs.”

Mutual Trust MFbank Limited ranks among the top ten microfinance banks in Nigeria. It is a solid, secure, and well-managed institution that remains a strong market player in the finance space in Nigeria. Serving over 120,000 customers and armed with its unwavering commitment to providing its customers with the best

possible financial services.

The Bank offers a wide range of products and services to meet the financial needs of its customers; its positive credit ratings and its focus on excellent customer service make it a good choice for customers looking for a reliable and trustworthy financial institution.