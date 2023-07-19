In a bid to boost government earnings and economic productivity, the Nigerian government commenced the sensitisation of stakeholders in the North-West on the strategic implementation of the Cassava Bio-ethanol Value Chain project.

The sensitization was inaugurated by Mr Nebolisa Anako, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, on Tuesday in Kano.

Represented by Muhammad Kabir, Director, Finance and Accounts in the ministry, he said the scheme aims to promote sustainable economic growth and development by creating a bio-based economy that would contribute to job creation, poverty reduction, and increased access to food and energy.

Growth prospects

Mr Anako disclosed that the federal government aspires to bring about higher growth of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and to significantly reduce unemployment by creating meaningful opportunities for the youth.

He noted that this would be achieved through the development of the cassava bio-economy and other bio-resources, and praised the Federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) for an enduring partnership in developing the bio-economy policy, adding that it was a ministerial deliverable captured in the National Development Plan of 2021 – 2025.

Framework

He revealed that the framework would employ a Triple-Helix Knowledge Transfer Partnership in its implementation, saying:

“This includes the academia, research and development Institutes, farmers, the private sector and government MDAs, as well as civil society, development partners and development finance institutions.

“It is pertinent to look at the bio-economy response and how it can contribute to the deceleration of the rising food insecurity.

”The country, at this time, needs an approach that will increase food production, youth employment, and increased growth through the provision of industrial feedstock and exportable products to boost our economy.

“To achieve this, one strategic pathway is to develop the Cassava Bio-ethanol Value Chain.

“This becomes even more imperative, given the recent removal of subsidy on petroleum products, and re-evaluation of the Naira through the merging of official and non-official exchange windows.”

Objectives

Anako also revealed that the objective of the project is to demonstrate the efficacy of a private sector-led approach in promoting investment in renewable biomass, wealth creation, providing jobs, reducing poverty and improving food security.

Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State added that a programme of this nature would benefit a large population of the state.

Mr Felix Okonkwo, Director, of Macro Economic Analysis in the Ministry, said the objective behind the initiative was to reinforce the government’s commitment towards achieving key national goals, listing areas of focus to include enhancing food nutrition, promoting agriculture and ensuring food security in line with Sustainable Development Goals.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported earlier that President Bola Tinubu announced he is taking further steps to boost economic productivity following the removal of fuel subsidies through the launch of regional awareness and sensitization workshops, aimed at strategically implementing the Cassava Bioethanol project.

According to Nebeolisa Anako, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, the workshops will be conducted across the country’s six geographical zones, with the South East region, specifically Enugu State, being the first to host the program.

The objective behind this initiative is to reinforce the government’s commitment to achieving key national goals, such as enhancing food nutrition, promoting agriculture, ensuring food security, and working towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.