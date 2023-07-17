United Capital Plc has announced the appointment of Ayodeji Adigun as the new Chief Operating Officer and two other Directors.

This was disclosed in an official statement to Nigeria Exchange Limited which was obtained by Nairametrics.

In the statement signed by the company secretary, Leo Okafor, the company noted that Adigun will oversee the Company’s operations, including its risk management, compliance, finance, and treasury functions.

He will serve on the Company’s executive management team, ensuring that the Company’s strategic objectives are translated into operational capabilities that are aligned with business targets.

Commenting on the appointment, the Group CEO, Peter Ashade said:

“We are delighted to welcome Ayodeji to the United Capital family. He is a seasoned and well-respected financial services executive with a proven track record of excellence.

I am confident that he will be a valuable asset to our team and will assist us in achieving our strategic goals.”

The Board also appointed Mr Sam Nwanze and Mr Chiugo Ndubuisi as Non-Executive Directors.

Profile of Mr. Ayodeji Adigun

Mr Ayodeji Adigun is a graduate of the University of Lagos, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting with First Class Honours.

In addition to being a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), he is also an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), UK and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

Adigun has over 30 years experience in the financial sector. Until recently, Adigun served as Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer at Nova Merchant Bank Limited.

Before this, he held various senior positions at the UBA Group, including General Manager and Chief of Staff to the GMD/CEO, Chief Operating Officer, Head, Strategy & Business Transformation, and Chief Finance Officer (Northern Region).

Commenting on his new appointment, Mr Adigun said:

“I am excited to join United Capital Plc at this time of immense opportunity, United Capital has experienced exponential growth in recent years with ambitious plans to broaden its commercial operations and geographical footprints into new markets.

I look forward to working with the team to achieve these strategic and transformational goals over the next few years”.

Profile of Mr Sam Nwanze

Mr Sam Nwanze is an astute, well-rounded finance professional, business executive, investment banker and management consultant with experience in managing a broad spectrum of financial and banking responsibilities, including mergers and acquisitions, finance, performance management, treasury management, project management, integration and strategic planning.

Mr. Nwanze has held various key positions including Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer in different sectors.

Mr Nwanze obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Ibadan. He also attended Cranfield University, United Kingdom where he obtained a Master of Science degree in Finance & Management.

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

He is also an Associate of the Institute of Directors, the Nigerian Institute of Management and the Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria.

He is also a Chartered Global Management Accountant and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst.

Profile of Mr. Chiugo Ndubisi

Mr Chiugo Ndubisi is an experienced professional with strong financial knowledge, anchored on extensive hands-on experience in strategic financial management and an in-depth understanding of financial sector dynamics.

Before his appointment, Mr Ndubisi worked in different capacities at United Bank for Africa Plc, including Executive Director/Treasury & International Banking, Executive Director/Group Chief Operating Officer and Group Executive, Transformation and Resources.

He also previously worked at Diamond Bank Plc (now Access Bank) in various capacities including as Executive Director/Chief Finance Officer, Divisional Head, Financial Management and Group Financial Controller & Head, Investor Relations.

Mr. Ndubisi is an alumnus of the University of Nigeria where he obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree and the University of Lagos where he obtained a Master of Business Administration.

He is also an alumnus of the Lagos Business School’s Senior Management Program and the Wharton Business School’s Advanced Management Program.