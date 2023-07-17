Pestra Limited, one of the leading security, safety, and IT systems distribution companies in West Africa has officially announced the expansion of its security systems portfolio at an exclusive event held at the Radisson Blu Hotel – Ikeja, Lagos.

The distribution partnership that pertains to the multi-domain solution set of Bosch aims to reinforce Pestra’s value proposition – providing turnkey security solutions based on top brands and meeting increasing local market demand.

Speaking at the event, the managing director of Pestra Limited, Mr Paul Nwokolo stated, “The new additions were aimed at ensuring that our customers can procure end-to-end solutions to fulfil their security, safety, and IT systems project requirements, all from a single source.

“In the past two years, we have been able to fix product availability issues faced by systems integrators in the country, by ensuring that Bosch products are locally available.

“We have also provided training and advanced technical support to our partners and users of Bosch products across West Africa.”

Pestra carries the full range of Bosch security and communications products, solutions and services, including IP cameras, recorders and management software as well as public address and voice alarm systems.

Nwokolo further explains that by expanding Pestra’s partnership with renowned technology manufacturers like Bosch, Astrophysics, Mircom and Johnson Controls, Pestra is able to provide a broad range of high-quality security solutions for all industries and applications including Smart City and integrated border control solutions, baggage scanning, hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, advanced video surveillance systems, e-parliaments systems, nurse call and hospital management solutions among others.

As businesses increasingly rely on advanced automated systems to solve complex challenges, drive growth, and achieve operational excellence, Pestra remains dedicated to partnering with you on this journey to digitalization.

Pestra’s team of experienced professionals work closely with customers to understand their unique requirements and provide custom solutions to meet the most challenging security requirements.

Through strategic partnerships and exceptional customer service, Pestra ensures that its commitment to driving success for business partners and customers is sustained.

The expansion of the company’s portfolio reflects the strategic vision to remain at the forefront of technology distribution in Africa, offering its partners a competitive edge in today’s dynamic business landscape.

Pestra is also strengthening its service offerings to deliver the fastest turnaround time and unparalleled customer experience.

As your engineering partner, Pestra supports your projects by providing detailed engineering design, training, and commissioning support services.

Badir Shir, Regional Sales Manager Video Systems and Solutions explains, “The partnership between Pestra and Bosch showcases Bosch’s dedication to work with young, innovative, local distribution partners.

“By empowering local partners such as Pestra through certified trainings, Bosch users can take advantage of pre-sales, sales and post-sales services in the local language and very close to them.

“This go-to-market strategy will help scale the Bosch business and in turn expose Bosch’s intelligent portfolio of AIenabled video surveillance cameras to the Nigerian market.”

Smail Ouazi, Regional Sales Manager Communications Systems adds, “Bosch Security and Safety Systems and Pestra share the same vision; to support our integrator partners in executing their conference and public address projects using the latest Bosch innovations while end customer satisfaction remains our ultimate objective.

Pestra has now become a major player and a reference in the supply chain of the conference and public address domain in the Nigerian market.

They achieved this by hiring highly skilled associates, who have developed their expertise throughout the last two decades, their proximity to customers and understanding of the needs of their partners.

We will continue this journey together and work even harder in order to keep our Bosch users satisfied”.

For more information about our products and services, please visit www.pestra.net or contact our customer service through cs@pestra.net