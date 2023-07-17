The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has confirmed the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

This was made known by the Deputy National Organizing of the APC, Nze Duru, while speaking to journalists in his office on Monday, July 17, 2023, where he also confirmed that the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the party, Abubakar Kyari, will take over as the acting National Chairman in line with the constitution of the party.

No caretaker committee, Deputy National Chairman takes over

Duru said, “One can confirm, yes, credible information that the chairman of the party has stepped down as the chairman of the party and meetings are currently ongoing.”

The party chieftain said that he expected the National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, to also tender his resignation for the sake of the party.

There had been reports that Omisore was not allowed to be part of the meeting.

He added: “I do not have the information if the secretary has resigned. There is an expectation that he should and I also believe that being a seasoned politician who has played at the highest level, he will always act in the interest of the party.

“And to also assure Nigerians that APC is a very strong party built on a very strong foundation with a credible system and leadership to continue to transition to the next phase in the life of the party.

“We are not expecting a caretaker committee and I did make the point that meetings are going on across all the caucuses of the party, the various leadership in the party.

“We know that our constitution has provided adequately, a transition process in the leadership of the party. The Deputy National Chairman, North will assume in an acting capacity the position of the chairman.

“It is also expected that the office of the secretary of the party will go across the other divide.”

Meanwhile, the new leadership of the party has postponed the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, earlier scheduled to hold on the 18th and 19th of July.

Omisore resigns

Meanwhile, there are reports that Iyiola Omisore has resigned from his position as the National Secretary of APC.

This development is coming after the reported resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, on Sunday night.

At the meeting presided over by the Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Omisore was reportedly barred from entering, even as his parking lot was taken over by his deputy.

Omisore, who left the secretariat as soon as he came in, said he was going to meet Adamu, adding that he did not know why the former Nasarawa Governor was not at the secretariat.