The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, is reported to be absent at the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting which was held amidst reports of his resignation and impending crisis within the party.

The APC NWC meeting which was held at the party secretariat in Abuja, was presided over by the party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari.

Alleged Resignation of Adamu

There are reports that the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has resigned from his position ahead of today’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the party, allegedly on the orders of President Bola Tinubu.

According to media reports, the resignation is expected to be formally announced at the NWC meeting with the fate of the National Chairman expected to be further sealed at the APC’s National Caucus and National Executive Council (NEC) meeting scheduled to hold on July 19 where his resignation would be accepted and a midterm elective convention of the party proposed to fill current vacancies.

There were also unconfirmed reports that the Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, also resigned.

Resigned on orders of the president

Some sources said that President Tinubu had met with some governors of his party and given them an express order to remove Adamu and Omisore, after expressing his displeasure, especially with the National Chairman, who during a recent media interview admitted to having supported the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during the party’s convention where the presidential candidate of the party was chosen.

Consequently, some serving and former governors, NWC members and some party chieftains approached the Chairman and Secretary and after intense debates, the duo agreed to resign their positions with the knowledge that the directive was from the president.

It was reported that the governors asked Adamu to resign to avoid being sacked at the forthcoming party’s NEC meeting.

A top source, who was privy to the development, said though the former governor of Nasarawa State was reluctant to resign, the overwhelming decision of the governors made him change his decision.

It was also gathered that their resignation letters were handed over to the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma.

Controversy over the resignations

Information on the resignation of these top parties still appears quite hazy as there is no confirmation of the development.

One of the sources, who confirmed the resignations, said a list of Adamu’s “sins” had been prepared, as instructed and forwarded to Tinubu, who was in Kenya on official assignment and was expected to return to the country today, Monday.

According to Thisday, a source was reported to have said, “ The truth is that some bigwigs in the party are no longer comfortable with Adamu. They are bent on removing him and the national secretary.

The truth is that some bigwigs in the party are no longer comfortable with Adamu. They are bent on removing him and the national secretary. “They have compiled their sins, presented them to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and are ready to send them out of office during the NEC meeting on Wednesday.

“But in order to mitigate the impact such removal could have on the party and the new administration, a group of party stalwarts met with the chairman tonight (last night) to advise him to resign rather than being shown the exit door at the NEC meeting slated for Wednesday and he agreed.”

Another source said, “ A meeting of NWC has been called for Monday at the instance of the national chairman. As usual, no agenda is on the notice of the meeting.

A meeting of NWC has been called for Monday at the instance of the national chairman. As usual, no agenda is on the notice of the meeting. “The feelers I am getting included the fact that the chairman has been advised to throw in the towel. The truth is that the whole matter is enveloped in a lot of secrecy.”

However, according to another media report, a source very close to the APC Chairman denied the resignation of Adamu.

The source said, “ It is not true. But some people, I learnt, have decided to see him today or tomorrow to pressurise him to resign.”

It was also gathered that the NEC meeting was likely to approve a timetable for a midterm elective convention to fill party vacancies.

