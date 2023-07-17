The Knight-Hennessy Scholars (KHS) program at Stanford University is accepting applications for its scholarship to study for postgraduate studies at Stanford University in the United States.

The scholarship aims to cultivate a diverse, multidisciplinary community of emerging leaders from around the world and guide them to collaborate, innovate, and communicate as they prepare to address the complex challenges facing society.

As part of the program, scholars engage in the King Global Leadership Program, where they will broaden their knowledge, develop skills, and strengthen their character, as they go through community experiences, workshops, meetings with leaders, domestic and global study trips, and personal development opportunities empowers you to effect large-scale positive impact in the world.

Who is this scholarship for?

The scholarship is hosted by Stanford University in the USA and supports full-time Master’s and PhD degrees in any subject offered at the university (for example, but not limited to, DMA, JD, MA, MBA, MD, MFA, MPP, MS, or PhD) with some exceptions:

• Applicants to the Honors Cooperative Program

• Applicants to the Master of Liberal Arts

• Applicants to the Doctor of Science of Law (JSD)

• Current Stanford students applying for coterminal graduate study

• Current Stanford PhD students adding an MA or MS degree in their current discipline

However, there are a few exceptions for courses the program offers such as the Honors Cooperative Program, Master of Liberal Arts, Doctor of Science of Law (JSD), and others available on the website.

In a document seen by Nairametrics, the Knight-Hennessy scholars will receive funding for up to three years to pursue their graduate degrees at Stanford.

During each of the first three years, scholars receive a fellowship that covers tuition and associated fees, a stipend for living and academic expenses (including accommodation, books, transportation, and personal expenses), and a travel stipend for an annual economy-class trip to and from Stanford.

Additional funding is available, such as a relocation stipend for newly enrolling scholars and supplemental funds for academic enrichment activities in the second and third years.

How can you be eligible?

Nairametrics can reliably gather that certain requirements need to be fulfilled.

To be eligible for the Knight-Hennessy Scholars program, applicants must meet one of the requirements.

First, you need to apply, be accepted, and enrol in a full-time graduate degree program at Stanford, such as DMA, JD, MA, MBA, MD, MFA, MPP, MS, or PhD program.

On the other hand, you have already been offered or deferred your admission to a full-time Stanford graduate degree program and will apply to KHS such that you will start both in the same year.

To apply for the scholarship, candidates must submit separate applications to the Knight-Hennessy Scholars program and their chosen Stanford graduate degree program.

The deadline for the Knight-Hennessy Program is October 11, 2023, at 1:00 pm Pacific Time.

However, the application deadlines for Stanford graduate degree programs may vary, so applicants should check the respective program’s website for the specific deadline.

For more detailed information on how to apply for the Knight-Hennessy Scholars program, it is recommended to visit the official scholarship website