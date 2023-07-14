A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has dismissed a criminal suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against a former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, describing it as an abuse of court process.

Delivering the judgement, the presiding judge, Yusuf Halilu, ruled that the EFCC’s charges of fraud and abuse of office against Okorocha is an abuse of judicial process on the grounds that the anti-graft agency had filed a similar charge against the defendant at the Federal high court.

Charges earlier invalidated by the court

Halilu of the FCT court held that the charge before it is a product of the same investigation which was invalidated by the federal high court in Port Harcourt.

The judge said the judgement of the Port Harcourt court is still valid since it has not been vacated by a court of appeal.

He said, “ An order made by a court is still valid until it is vacated by a competent court ,’’ noting that the anti-graft agency ought to have “challenged the pronouncement of the federal high court, Port Harcourt” before the court of appeal and followed through till it is concluded.

" Any step taken in filing any charge against the defendant which stems from the same investigation, cannot stand.

“This court is bound hands and legs by the decision of the federal high court.”

What you should know