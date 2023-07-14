NvisionU Nigeria, one of the fastest growing health, wellness and financial literacy companies in Nigeria appoints Mr Segun Omobolaji as its new County Manager.

This appointment is in line with the company’s trajectory and objectives to develop the Nigerian market towards the global goal of 200,000 customers and $100 million in sales in 2023.

As the newly appointed Country Manager, Mr Segun Omobolaji would be expected to oversee the day-to-day operations of NVisionU business activities in Nigeria, coordinate processes to ensure the business exceeds its commercial objectives while overseeing the marketing, operation, promotion, customer service, inventory, and logistics functions.

Since NvisonU commenced operations in October 2022, the health and financial empowerment company has generated over $16 million in revenue and gained close to 30,000 members.

Earlier this year, NvisionU launched a range of three innovative wellness supplements, Krave, Dreaming and Empowered.

This supplement utilizes a patent mist technology that eliminates the traditional complications faced by other supplements in the areas of nutrient absorption.

Launched on Monday, 6th February 2023, this range of supplements has taken the Nigerian market by storm, providing efficacious application in the areas of nutritional deficiency, sleep deprivation and mental alertness.

The new appointment is a calculated decision to consolidate NvisionU plans and initiatives in the coming months.

The recently launched Financial Literacy 2.0 (FL2.0) is one such initiative that is carefully orchestrated to empower people to win in the forex and cryptocurrency space.

This wealth creation initiative was introduced due to the explosion in the digital business learning space. However, FL2.0 has specific features which make it exclusively available to NvisionU members globally. Additionally, NvisionU is set to introduce in Nigeria, their flagship product called the “Alive Juice”,

Mr Segun Omobolaji is a Sales and Marketing professional with over 20 years of experience in Multi-level Marketing, Sales, Customer Relationship Management, Social Media Management, Inventory Management, Strategic Growth Management and Business Administration.

As a former branch Business Operations Manager of a foremost Health and Wellness company in Nigeria, he was saddled with the responsibility of coordinating the branch’s operations.

During this time, he maintained a vendor base of over 1000 active distributors, led a team of 10 staff to achieve a 75% increase in sales in 2014, and achieved strategic sales growth for the Victoria Island branch office while consistently recording the best-performing branch for 4 consecutive years.

It is expected that Mr Segun would actively consolidate existing foundational infrastructure towards a much grander African expansion.