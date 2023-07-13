Prime Video has announced the upcoming launch of its first unscripted African Original series, “LOL: Last One Laughing Naija,” which will debut on July 14.

Hosted by Basketmouth, Nigeria’s renowned comedian, the six-part series is set to deliver unique and unpredictable comedy, the company revealed.

This marks the successful adaptation of Prime Video’s popular global comedy franchise, which has been produced in over 20 countries and territories worldwide.

The anticipated series will feature 10 of Nigeria’s top comedy and entertainment stars, including Okey Bakassi, Acapella, Mr Funny (aka Sabinus), KieKie, Buchi, Dat Warri Girl, Taaooma, Senator, IGoSave, and Gandoki.

These A-list comedians will engage in a celebrity showdown where anything can happen.

Prime Video is thrilled to bring this series to its audiences, showcasing incredible Nigerian humor and comedic talent that resonates with Nigerian audiences around the world, according to Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, head of Nigerian Originals at Prime Video.

Ned Mitchell, head of African and Middle East Originals at Prime Video, expressed excitement about launching the first unscripted African Original on Prime Video.

He emphasized the significance of delivering authentic Nigerian stories and genres to both local and international audiences, showcasing the commitment to the local TV and film industry.

The premise of the show revolves around a comedic competition where the participating comedians must resist laughter for six hours. The only rule is that if they laugh, they lose.

The last comedian who manages to keep a straight face will be crowned the winner and have the opportunity to donate 40 million NGN to a local charity of their choice.

It will be a hilarious battle of wits as the talented lineup of comedians employs every trick in the book to make each other laugh while avoiding laughter themselves.

Produced by Amazon Studios in collaboration with Nigeria’s LiveSpot360 Productions, “LOL: Last One Laughing Naija” will be available on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The series will be launched with two episodes streaming back-to-back each week over a three-week period, starting from July 14 to July 28.

For an enhanced viewing and audio experience, the series will be available on Dolby Atmos for customers with compatible setups.

The release of “LOL: Last One Laughing Naija” further strengthens Prime Video’s commitment to showcasing local and authentic African films and series to a global audience.

Prime Video’s Background

Prime Video has established exclusive deals with industry professionals such as Jáde Osiberu, director and producer of “Gangs of Lagos” and “Brotherhood,” and Nemsia Films, with upcoming projects like “Breath of Life” in the pipeline. Moreover, Prime Video is the home of popular Nigerian theatrical movies, including “King of Thieves,” “Hey, You!,” and “Palava!,” as well as TV series like “Beyond the Veil” and “Grind.”

In addition to its Nigerian content, Prime Video offers a wide selection of global Amazon Original and Exclusive series and movies, catering to diverse interests.

Nigerian viewers can sign up for a Prime Video Nigeria subscription for 2,300 NGN per month after a free trial.