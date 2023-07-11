The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has announced the appointment of some senators as Chairmen and members of some special and standing committees in the upper legislative chamber.

The composition of the committees is in line with order 96 of the senate standing rules, which provides for establishment of special committees within the first 14 legislative days of a new session.

Some of these committees which were announced on Tuesday by Akpabio during plenary after series of meetings include the Selection Committee, Appropriations Committee, Public Accounts Committee, Ethics Privileges and Public Petitions, as well as the Establishment Committee.

Others are Rules and Business Committee, Senate Services Committee, National Security and Intelligence Committee, Legislative Compliance Committee, as well as Media and Public Affairs Committee.

Members of the committees

The senate president chairs the Selection Committee which comprises presiding and principal officers of the senate like the deputy senate president, Jibrin Barau, senate leader; Opeyemi Bamidele, senate chief whip; Ali Ndume, deputy senate leader; Dave Umahi and deputy senate whip; Lola Ashiru.

Others are Senate Minority leader, Simon Mwadkwon, Oyewumi Olarere, Darlington Nwokeocha and Rufai Hanga.

Akpabio also named the Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of the other Special Committees of the Senate.

Senator Titus Zam was named as the Chairman Senate Committee on Rules and Business with Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as vice chairman, while Senator Sunday Karimi was appointed Chairman, Committee on Senate Services with Senator Williams Jonah as vice Chairman.

Senator Okechukwu Ezea chairs the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions with Khalid Mustapha as vice chairman, Senator Ahmed Wadada was made Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts with Senator Onyeka Peter Nwebonyi named as vice chairman.

The Committee on National Security and Intelligence has Senator Shehu Umar as chairman with Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong as vice chairman.

In addition, the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance has Senator Garba Musa Maidoki as chairman and Senator Ede Dafinone as vice chairman.

The Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, has Senator Adaramodu Adeyemi Raphael as chairman and Senator Salisu Shuaibu Afolabi as vice chairman.

President Tinubu’s ally heads appropriation committee

Akpabio added that in accordance with Senate Standing Orders 95(b) as amended, under sundry matters and in anticipation of of the possibility of receiving Supplementary Appropriation Bill, the Selection Committee has also resolved to set up a committee on Appropriations.

He named Senator Solomon Adeola, an ally of President Bola Tinubu, as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations with Senator Ali Ndume as vice chairman.

What you should know

Recall that about a week ago, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, formally announced the leadership of the Senate of the 10th National Assembly.

Akpabio announced Senator Opeyemi Bamidele from Ekiti State as Senate Leader, Senator Dave Umahi from Ebonyi State as Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume from Borno State as Chief Whip, and Senator Lola Ashiru from Kwara State as Deputy Chief Whip.

Akpabio also announced the names of minority principal officers.

They are Senator Simon Davou (Plateau North – PDP, Minority Leader), Oyewunmi Olarere (Osun West – PDP, Deputy Minority Leader), Darlington Nwokeocha (Abia Central – LP, Minority Whip), Rufai Hanga (Kano Central – NNPP, Deputy Minority Whip).