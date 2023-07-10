Seplat Energy Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) has emerged as the winner of the ‘Excellence in Energy Leadership Company of the Year 2023’ award at the Excel Africa Excellence in Corporate Enterprise and Leadership Awards.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Roger Brown was also named the ‘Energy Personality of the Year 2023’.

The company was said to have delivered an excellent performance for the period under review, with strong cash generation enabling significant value creation for its stakeholders.

Mr Brown was also recognised for his focus on delivering strong performance for the company and driving its progress and ambition to become Nigeria’s leading energy supplier.

The Chairman, Editorial Board of Excel Africa Awards 2023, Prof. Joseph Mba stated that: “Excellence in Corporate Enterprise and Leadership Awards is an initiative to celebrate selected African personalities and organisations, who have made an impact on the development of Africa Economy through their Leadership experience in their different field of endeavours.

According to him, companies like Seplat Energy have made outstanding contributions to the development of the African continent, the economic aspiration of its citizenry and the transformation of Africa’s image in the international arena.

He added: “Based on verifiable criteria gathered through voluntary disclosure and opening available data, we seek to rate leadership/institutions on their performance over that year in various aspects of Leadership Excellence. The Essence of the Excel Africa Award is to encourage Excellence in Leadership and Competitiveness in Africa.

“This will bring about a better standard of living and greater welfare for all of Africa. The criteria for winners have been carefully selected to give an unbiased and variable outcome as possible.”

The Excel Africa Awards categories are divided into two different categories for Award Nomination. They are Excellence in Corporate Enterprise Awards Categories and Excellence in Individuals Award Categories.

The Director, of External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, whilst commenting on the awards, expressed appreciation of Seplat Energy for the recognition, saying the feat remains a call for more work.

Afe thanked the Board of the Excel Africa Awards for the recognition and restated Seplat Energy’s commitment to business excellence and global best practice.

Excel Africa Award is an initiative of the African Leadership Review in affiliation with the African Institute for Leadership Excellence.

CAPTION: Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy Plc, Chioma Afe; and Manager, Corporate Communications, Stanley Opara, receive the ‘Excellence in Energy Leadership Company of the Year 2023’ and ‘Energy Personality of the Year 2023’ awards for Seplat Energy and CEO, Mr Roger Brown respectively, at the Excel Africa Excellence In Corporate Enterprise & Leadership Awards in Lagos on Friday.