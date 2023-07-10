Stanbic IBTC Holdings recently announced new additions to its board as Directors

Amongst the members are female members which are: Mrs Funeka Montjane, appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC.

Joyce Dimpka, and Mrs Temitope Popoola appointed as Non-Executive Directors at Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc recently announced the addition of eight new individuals to the board of its holding company and its subsidiary companies.

Among the newly appointed board members are three notable women who hold influential positions at Stanbic IBTC:

Funeka Montjane, appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC.

Joyce Dimpka, appointed as Non-Executive Director at Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers.

Temitope Popoola was appointed as the Executive Director of Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Limited.

The appointment of these board members, as highlighted by the CEO, Dr Demola Shogunle, reflects Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to nurturing its workforce and maintaining exceptional service standards across all its subsidiary companies.

According to the CEO, the appointment of these women and the others was a necessity to glean from their expertise and leadership to further strengthen the company’s performance and growth.

So who are these three power ladies of Stanbic IBTC?

Funeka Monjane

Mrs. Funeka Montjane, BCom, MCom was the Chief Executive of Consumer and High Net Worth Clients for the Standard Bank Group (SBG) before her recent appointment.

Throughout her career, Funeka has held various key roles within the Standard Bank of South Africa (SBSA).

She has demonstrated her exceptional leadership abilities as the Chief Executive of Personal and Business Banking (PBB), Head of PBB Credit, Head of PBB Home Loans, and Chief Financial Officer of PBB.

Funeka’s educational background is equally impressive. She obtained her Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) and Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting)(Honours) degrees from the University of the Witwatersrand.

As a qualified Chartered Accountant, she possesses a wealth of financial expertise. She furthered her academic pursuits and earned a Master of Commerce degree from the University of Johannesburg.

Before joining the Standard Bank Group, Funeka honed her skills and knowledge at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she excelled and rose to the position of Partner in 2005.

Her exceptional abilities and potential were recognized when she was selected as a member of the World Economic Forum Young Global Leaders class of 2015.

In recognition of her remarkable achievements, Funeka received prestigious accolades. In 2016, she was honoured with the Businesswoman of the Year award in the Corporate Category by the Businesswomen’s Association of South Africa (BWASA).

Additionally, the University of Johannesburg bestowed upon her the Dignitas Award, acknowledging her significant contributions to women’s empowerment and community upliftment.

Funeka Montjane also serves as a member of the Board Credit Committee, where her expertise and insights contribute to strategic decision-making processes.

With her remarkable track record qualifications, Funeka Montjane continues to be a driving force in the banking industry, leaving an indelible impact on her colleagues, her community, and the organizations she serves.

Joyce Dimkpa

Mrs Joyce Dimkpa is a seasoned professional with over 23 years of experience in the financial services industry. Throughout her remarkable journey, she has immersed herself in various sectors, showcasing her expertise in investment and project financing, particularly within the Oil and Gas sector.

Her forte lies in assembling high-performing teams that drive success and propel organizations forward. She possesses a unique ability to identify and capitalize on investment opportunities, making sound and sustainable business decisions along the way.

Her career has seen her occupy high-ranking positions, including Group Head of Upstream Oil and Gas at Access Bank Nigeria, where she made significant contributions to the bank’s operations.

Additionally, she served as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the HR and Remuneration Committee at Access Bank Ghana. In 2019, she made her way to Stanbic IBTC Bank, assuming the role of Sector Head for Oil and Gas.

Beyond her wealth of experience, Joyce holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Anatomy. However, her thirst for knowledge led her to become a Qualified Chartered Accountant of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). She later earned the prestigious designation of being a Chartered holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute (CFA).

Joyce Dimkpa’s journey through the financial services industry has been marked by dedication and hard work.

Temitope Popoola

Temitope Popoola is a professional with extensive work experience spanning over 25 years. She has excelled in various fields such as accounting, auditing, and human resources.

Before assuming her current role as Executive Director, Temitope held the position of Head of Group Internal Audit at Stanbic IBTC Bank. Throughout her career, she has held leadership positions in different areas within the bank, including operations, finance, customer service, branch network, and human capital.

In her role as head of human capital, she was responsible for developing and implementing strategies related to the bank’s people agenda, talent acquisition, talent retention, compensation and benefits, and performance management.

Temitope obtained her first degree in Mathematics & Statistics from the University of Lagos and furthered her education by completing a Master’s degree in International Human Resources Management from Cranfield University in the United Kingdom.

She holds several prestigious professional certifications, including being a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), a Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Personnel Development UK (FCIPD), and a Chartered Reward Specialist.

Additionally, she is a Senior Certified Professional of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM-SCP), a full member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (MCIPM), a certified Global Remuneration Professional with the WorldatWork Society of Certified Professionals in the USA, a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (ACAMS), and a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA).

Temitope Popoola’s journey is a harmonious blend of expertise, passion, and an unyielding drive for success.