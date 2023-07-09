President Bola Tinubu emerged as the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government on Sunday in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

President Tinubu, who attended the forum of West African leaders for the first time at the 63rd Ordinary Session, was announced as Chairman on Sunday in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau.

He made a solemn pledge to responsibly fulfil the duties of the office and ensure an inclusive administration for the regional organization.

However, President Tinubu expressed deep concern about the escalating threat to peace in the sub-region, which includes terrorism and a growing trend of military takeovers. He stressed the need for urgent and collective action to address these challenges, as they hinder progress and development in the region.

President Tinubu calls for regional collaboration against insecurity and terrorism

Regarding this issue, President Tinubu declared, “On peace and security, the threat has reached an alarming level, and needs urgent actions in addressing the challenges. Indeed, without a peaceful environment, progress and development in the region will continue to remain elusive. In this regard, we must remain committed to the utilization of all regional frameworks at our disposal to address the menace of insecurity.”

President Tinubu acknowledged the existing security architecture within ECOWAS, which covers a broad range of areas including kinetic and non-kinetic operations, as well as preventive diplomacy.

He also mentioned the Regional Plan of Action on Fight against Terrorism 2020-2024 and the operationalization of the ECOWAS Standby Force on Fight Against Terrorism. The President emphasized the need to harmonize these plans and mobilize resources and political will to effectively combat terrorism across the region.

Calls his emergence an honour

Expressing his gratitude for being elected Chairman in his first participation at the summit as Nigeria’s leader, President Tinubu stated his humility and honour in being entrusted with the leadership of the regional body. He assured everyone of his unwavering commitment to serving the interests of the community.

President Tinubu emphasized his dedication to regional integration and outlined his priorities as Chairman, which include political stability, peace and security, regional economic integration, and strengthening of ECOWAS institutions.

Declares no tolerance for coup d’etat in the ECOWAS region

He strongly advocated for democracy and good governance as the fundamental pillars for sustainable peace and development. Concerning the concerning trend of coup d’états in West Africa, where the popular mandate of the people is being overthrown by the military, President Tinubu urged ECOWAS to firmly defend democracy.