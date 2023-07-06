DataPro Limited, a leading Credit Rating firm recognised and licensed by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has assigned a Short-term rating of “A2” and a Long-term rating of “BBB” to Zylus Homes & Property Limited

(“Zylus Homes’’) with a stable outlook for the year 2023.

The assigned rating is driven by Zylus Homes’ good profitability and liquidity position, diversified revenue sources, adequate working capital, experienced management team, credit quality, project quality and also adequate capacity for timely payment of financial commitments.

Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, Chief Executive Officer of Zylus, said, “We are delighted to see Zylus Homes & Property Limited awarded a short-term and long-term Investment Grade credit rating of A2 and BBB respectively. This rating speaks to Zylus Homes’ creditworthiness, excellent project delivery, integrity and ability to meet its financial commitment promptly.

We reassure our subscribers that their investments in the Zylus Homes brand are secured at all times. We also appreciate our Financial Adviser, Pathway Advisors Limited for guiding us through this rigorous credit rating process.

Zylus Homes & Property Limited is a leading and innovative real estate development company with a solid track record and robust real estate portfolio. The Company’s operations cover both residential and commercial of the Nigerian real estate industry. Zylus has over 35 residential estates and 1 commercial real estate which sits on over 200 hectares of land.

Some prominent projects by Zylus include Tiwa Garden City at Aiyetoro, Lekki – Epe Expressway, Lagos, Tiwa Commercial Hub at Aiyetoro, Lekki – Epe Expressway, Lagos, Arizon Estate at Eleko, Idera Scheme, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, Lekki Pride I at Ajiwe, Abraham Adesanya, Lagos, Lekki Pride II at Ogombo Road, Abraham Adesanya, Lekki Epe Expressway, Lagos, Western Hilltop Estate at Ikola Road, Alagbado, Lagos, Lekki Pride III at Ogombo Road, Abraham Adesanya, Lekki Epe Expressway, Lagos, Hilton City at Kurudu, Abuja, Treasure Park Estate at NNPC Depot, Nkubor Nike, Enugu, Eti Ile Court at Lafenwa Ayetoro Road, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Zylus Court Estate at Bogije, Adjacent Beechwood Estate, Lekki Epe Express Way, Lagos.

Zylus Homes began operations in 2018 and remain dedicated to creating homes for both low and middle-income earners in Nigeria with a vision to continually drive innovation through technology while upholding integrity and excellent delivery for her subscribers.