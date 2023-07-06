Luxury car brand Rolls-Royce has introduced its electric car model, the Spectre, which comes with a price tag of N323 million ($420,000)

After years of experimentation since 2010, the Spectre marks Rolls-Royce’s first-ever production EV. It has finally hit the road for its press debut in Napa Valley, California, delivering on its promise of being a true Rolls-Royce motorcar above all else.

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös expressed his excitement, stating, “Well, the Spectre is here now, and it’s a Rolls-Royce first” (and so is the price — starting at $420,000).

“In the beginning, the technology wasn’t at this level,” Müller-Ötvös admitted. Initially, battery technology, charging infrastructure, and smoothness were major challenges. However, Rolls-Royce and its long-time CEO believe they have finally created an electric Rolls-Royce with “zero compromises.”

Based on publicly released images from the automaker, the Spectre is a large four-seat, two-door motorcar with a sleek and innovative design.

The car’s notable features include the distinctive “coach doors” and its flowing lines, extending towards the rear. While not as tapered as the Wraith’s rear three-quarter panel, it is notably wider over the rear tires.

Exploring the interior reveals blemish-free leather hides that are soft to the touch, wood veneers with varying colours and grain, and all-metal switchgear and vents that, as Rolls design chief Anders Warming explained, feel “cold” to the touch.

120 years after Rolls-Royce co-founder Charles Rolls envisioned an electric future for motor cars in 1900, Rolls-Royce launched this new model, the Spectre.

The Spectre boasts the performance of an electric car, with an internal combustion engine output of 430kW and a torque of 900Nm. This allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in approximately 4 seconds, equivalent to 0-100 km/h in an average of 4.5 seconds.

The car doors are made entirely of aluminium and close automatically when the driver presses the brake pedal (a feature exclusive to the Spectre Coup), according to the brand.

Although Tesla remains a major player in the electric vehicle production market, it appears that Rolls-Royce is poised to capture a significant portion of the EV market share.