The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a warning to the public regarding the presence of unauthorized sugar imported from India and Brazil.

According to the statement,

“The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is notifying the public of the illegal importation of foreign unauthorized sugar manufactured in Brazil and India. The products are imported through Cameroun (Douala), Niger, Chad & Benin Republic into the Nigerian border communities of Borno, Adamawa, Lagos, Oyo and Ogun States, etc.”

Illegal importation and sale of unauthorized sugar in border communities

According to NAFDAC, the illegal importation and sale of foreign unauthorized sugar, originating from Brazil and India, has been discovered in markets located near border communities.

The illegal sugar products have been identified as Usina Bela Vista S/a Sugar and DCM Shriram Sugar and are manufactured by Usina Bela Vista (Grupo Bazan) and DCM Shriram Ltd respectively with each bag weighing 50kg with a shelf life of 24 months (about 2 years).

Usina Bela Vista S/a Sugar is manufactured in Brazil, while DCM Shriram Sugar is imported from India.

These products are being imported through various routes, including Cameroun (Douala), Niger, Chad, and the Benin Republic, into Nigerian border communities in states such as Borno, Adamawa, Lagos, Oyo, and Ogun States.

NAFDAC has identified more than 200 trucks involved in the distribution of this brand of illegal sugar within border communities and markets across Nigeria.

The statement reads;

“Monthly, an estimated value of 200 trucks have been found to be distributed within the Nigerian markets in communities including Mubi, Gamboru’gala, Saki, Keshi, Badagry, and Idi – Iroko and sold for N32,000 -N 34,000 per bag.”

Health risks and actions to take

NAFDAC has emphasized that these products are not registered by the agency and are not fortified with Vitamin A, thereby posing a significant risk to public health.

Importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers are urged to exercise caution and vigilance. As such, it is critical to carefully verify the authenticity and physical condition of the products.

According to NAFDAC;