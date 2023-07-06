Bitcoin inflows have experienced a significant surge, marking a potential turning point in the digital asset market and Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) sector.

A recent study by CoinShares, a prominent digital asset manager, unveiled the highest weekly investments in digital assets since July 2022. During the week of June 19-23, a noteworthy $199 million flooded into the market, with Bitcoin leading the way by accounting for $187.60 million or 94% of the total inflow.

This surge, combined with influential ETF issuers’ announcements, has sparked renewed positive sentiment, potentially impacting institutional interest, market stability, and the broader adoption of cryptocurrencies.

A deeper look into these inflows shows Bitcoin taking the lead, accounting for $187.60 million or 94% of the total influx. Despite this, short-Bitcoin products experienced outflows for the ninth consecutive week, amounting to $4.9 million. These outflows represent 60% of the total Assets Under Management (AUM) over the same period.

The analysts at CoinShares have posited that this remarkable reversal might be attributable to heightened activities from ETP issuers in the ETF space. They further attributed the renewed positive sentiment to recent announcements from high-profile ETP issuers that have filed for physically backed ETFs with the US Securities & Exchange Commission.

They stated, “We believe this renewed positive sentiment is due to recent announcements from high profile ETP issuers that have filed for physically backed ETFs with the US Securities & Exchange Commission.”

What You Should Know

The week under review saw Bitcoin hit a 2023 peak of $31,431, a development largely attributed to institutional interest in ETFs. Giants such as BlackRock and Fidelity Investments expressed this interest through their filing for spot Bitcoin ETFs in June 2023.

Furthermore, Bitcoin held investors’ attention, seeing inflows of $123 million, with the last two weeks inflows representing 98% of all digital asset flows. Remarkably, Bitcoin investment products have transitioned from a net outflow position of $171 million just a fortnight ago, to a net inflow year-to-date.

Conversely, despite appreciating prices, short-Bitcoin investment products continued to see outflows. Interestingly, short Bitcoin remains the second-best performing asset in terms of inflows year-to-date, standing at $60 million.

While Bitcoin’s uptick had a minor ripple effect on Ether inflows, which rose to $7.8 million, alternative coins (altcoins) did not experience a similar surge. Apart from minor inflows recorded for XRP and Solana at $240,000 and $170,000 respectively, there was no noticeable positive movement. However, this did not deter some investors from purchasing multi-asset investment ETPs, which saw inflows of $8 million during the week.

Notably, Bitcoin futures fund BITO, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, made significant strides, with its largest weekly inflow in a year at $65.3 million, catapulting its assets to the $1 billion mark. This followed Bitcoin’s drop below $25,000 in June, the first instance since mid-March, triggered by lawsuits from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission against Binance and Coinbase.

The week’s Bitcoin high of $31,431 broke a nine-week outflows streak for crypto assets and established new cryptocurrency-based records in Nigeria, Argentina, Venezuela, and Lebanon, where BTC reached unprecedented levels against local currencies.

Despite the positive trend in June, with inflows of $113.40 million, the market records a Year-to-Date (YtD) outflow totalling $27 million. Currently, the total AUM stands at approximately $37 billion, the highest since the downfall of 3 Arrows Capital.

The Impact on the Broader Crypto Market

The findings from this report have profound implications for the broader cryptocurrency market. Firstly, the surge in Bitcoin inflows indicates a renewed investor interest in the leading cryptocurrency. This could potentially stimulate more institutional investments, contributing to increased liquidity and overall market stability.

The struggle of altcoins to match Bitcoin’s inflow surge, on the other hand, indicates a continuing trend of market dominance by Bitcoin, potentially leaving altcoins as more speculative assets until a clear path for regulatory approval emerges.

Moreover, the Bitcoin short products’ continuous outflows imply a less pessimistic market view on Bitcoin’s future price, pointing to a more optimistic sentiment among the market players, thus creating a potentially bullish market in the long term.

Notably, the surge in inflows for multi-asset ETPs suggests a growing appetite for diversified digital asset investment products. This might drive the creation of more diverse ETFs, further expanding the crypto market.

Finally, the report indicates that the heightened activity from ETP issuers and the interest from high-profile institutional investors could increase the chances of a Bitcoin ETF approval in the United States.

Such a development would not only bring a new level of legitimacy to the crypto market but also provide a significant boost to the broader acceptance and adoption of cryptocurrencies.