Winner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4, Pere Jason, has been officially presented with a JAC Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) by the Managing Director of Elizade Autoland, Mr Demola Ade-Ojo, authorized distributor of JAC vehicles in Nigeria.

The official presentation, which was done at the head office of JAC Nigeria, in Lagos, about four weeks after the show ended, was witnessed by the staff of JAC Nigeria as well as some other top contestants of the show- Marrz and Queen Jasper.

Mr Demola Ade-Ojo, while presenting the car to Pere, expressed his admiration for Pere’s gift and affirmed that he was a deserving winner. “It’s an honour not only for us to participate in finding out talents but rewarding people that work hard to develop theirs.”

The journey all started on February 18, 2022, when JAC Motors, Nigeria was announced as the official automobile partner of The Voice Nigeria Season 4.

This partnership was greeted with much enthusiasm and excitement by The Voice Nigeria team. The two brands share this vision to continue providing a platform with international relevance for more talents and prepare them for the global stage.

That promise of an exceptional season by the platform was delivered, as the season’s four outstanding coaches, Waje, Naeto C, Praiz, and Niyola brought their A-game and helped the talents improve their vocal dexterity and stagemanship as artists.

After 21 weeks of practising, rehearsing, performing and self-appraisals with several contestants from auditions, the blinds, battle rounds, and knockouts to live performance shows, a winner finally emerged at the Grand finale of The Voice Nigeria Competition.

Mr Pere Jason, on Sunday, May 21, 2023, was announced the winner of the competition after dazzling both the audience and coaches with his incredible voice and breathtaking performances. He received the highest votes, outshining the other top two competitors, and was rewarded with N15m and a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

Aside from these, he was handed an award-winning JAC Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), to the admiration and excitement of the viewers.

Speaking on his win, all he could say was, “Thank you, Jesus,” as he got emotional about the title which was bestowed upon him.

Mr Franklyn Okotie, Head, of Brand and Marketing Development and Seun Ayanbadejo, Head, of the Non-Fleet Sales Department, both of Elizade Autoland, were on hand to make a dummy presentation of the vehicle.

According to Mr. Franklyn Okotie, “The Voice Nigeria has done a lot in identifying and developing talents and that align with JAC Motors core value of continuous improvement, consequently, JAC Motors is very excited for the journey so far for Pere.”

JAC Motors which looks forward to partnering with The Voice Nigeria in future seasons, offers quality JAC passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light-duty trucks, was the official automobile partner for the fourth season of the Voice Nigeria alongside headline sponsors- Airtel and First Bank Nigeria.

According to JAC Motors, its partnership with The Voice Nigeria demonstrates the company’s recognition of the growing music industry in Nigeria and its impact on the economy.