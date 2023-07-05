In Nigeria, two primary seasons are peculiar: the dry and rainy seasons, both of which occur at different times, and the frequency with which they occur is different from the southern part to the northern part of the country.

The dry season usually occurs from November to March, and it is characterized by dust, scorching sun, wind, and harmattan, which are also prevalent in the northern parts of the country.

The rainy season, it’s usually between April and October, characterized by frequent and heavy rain, cold, and other. It is also much more prevalent in the southern part of the country.

Across the country, heavy rainfall has been prevalent which is an indication that the rainy season is upon us. Just as everything that has an advantage also has a disadvantage, the rainy season, like the dry season, has its merits and demerits.

The rainy season, due to some factors, does lead to flooding in some parts of the country. Businesses, especially small ones, are all over the country. It is an important factor and contributor to the Nigerian economy.

Businesses thrive based on different factors, such as location and the funding available to run them. Some businesses are season-specific and tend to thrive during certain seasons.

Here are some businesses that you can consider as the rainy season is upon us.

Rain-weather accessories

The sale of accessories that protect you from rain is one business to consider. As stated earlier, the rainy season is characterized by heavy rainfall, but movement cannot come to a halt due to this.

You can consider selling accessories like thick clothes to keep people warm, rain boots or shoes that prevent that expensive shoe from getting spoiled by water (so that you can wear them when you get to your place of work or meeting), shower caps for ladies, gloves, waterproof bags, and others.

These accessories prevent an individual from getting soaked by the rain and also make them a bit more comfortable to move around in.

Sale of umbrellas

The use of an umbrella is not season-specific but thrives more during the rainy season. Umbrellas are also used during the dry season, especially in areas with scorching sun.

However, during the rainy season, umbrellas are much needed to move around. You can consider this and sell umbrellas for adults and kids. Also related to this is getting involved in the trade of umbrella repairs.

Roadside snacks

The heavy rainfalls would see individuals moving away from cold drinks and others to get something hot to ‘keep their body warm.’

At the bus stop or the entrance to your street or estate, you can start a roadside snack business and sell snacks like Akara and Puff-Puff.

One roadside snack business that thrives is the sale of hot tea or coffee and bread; this is popularly known across different places, such as Lagos, as ‘Mai Shai.’

Offer car services

In places like Lagos, where the traffic is quite heavy due to different factors such as the number of people moving daily, you can start a car-hailing service where you take people to their destination.

During this period, individuals with cars tend to leave them at home and move around with car-hailing services.

Also, you can start a car towing service. The nature of some roads in the country is quite poor, and there’s always a surge in car breakdowns during this period.

Farming

If you have been thinking of starting a farm business with the land you have, now is the best time to make that decision.

Although this is a business that requires a lot of capital and other things to ensure a bountiful harvest, at this point, you lay the foundation due to the amount of rainfall that you get.

With adequate rainfall after you’ve done your homework, you’re on course for a successful farming season when it’s time for harvest.

Rainfall is not the only factor you need to record a success; you must also take proactive steps.

The success of these businesses is not a one-size-fits-all thing; it’s also based on factors that make a business thrive. As an individual considering starting any of the businesses listed, you must make deliberate efforts to make the most of them.