The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has appointed Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as the new majority leader of the tenth senate.

This announcement was made during the senate plenary earlier today. Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central senatorial district, has been appointed as the new majority leader.

Other principal officers announced by the Senate President include Senator David Umahi from Ebonyi state as the deputy majority leader, Senator Ali Ndume from Borno state as the Senate majority whip, and Senator Lola Ashiru as the deputy majority whip.

All of these officers belong to the All Progressive Congress (APC), the dominant political party in the national assembly.

In addition, the senate also announced the leadership of the minority caucus, with Senator Simon Mwadkon as the minority leader and Senator Oyewumi Olalere as the deputy majority whip. Both of these senators are from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Darlington Nwokocha of the Labour Party emerged as the senate minority whip, while Senator Rufai Hanga, representing Kano Central, was appointed as the senate deputy minority whip from the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

With the appointment of principal officers completed the Senate is now prepared for its upcoming tasks. The first order of business will be the anticipated screening of the President’s ministerial list.

During his election as Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio expressed that the tenth senate would prioritize disability bills, and youth empowerment bills, and uphold the national interest.