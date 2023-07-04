The Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives announced new Minority leaders from opposition parties to lead the 10th Senate.
This was disclosed by the Senate President, Godwill Akpabio and Speaker of House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday, coming after the 10th Senate says it would prioritise efforts on expansion of the revenue streams available to the country, especially from our huge but largely unregulated natural and solid mineral resources base.
Opeyemi Bamidele was announced as the new Senate Majority Leader and Simon Mwadkon as the new Senate Minority Leader.
Majority
In a news broadcast by state media, they revealed that President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio announced these names as the Majority Leadership of the Tenth Senate:
- Opeyemi Bamidele-Senate Majority Leader
- David Umahi-Deputy Majority Leader
- Mohammed Ali Ndume-Senate Majority Whip
- Lola Ashiru-Deputy Majority Whip
House of Reps leadership according to Abbas:
- House Majority Leader – Julius Ihonvbere
- House Chief Whip – Usman Bello Kumo
- House Deputy Majority Leader – Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims
Minority
The names of the Senate Minority leaders announced:
- Simon Mwadkon-Senate Minority Leader
- Adewumi Olalere-Senate Deputy Minority Leader
- Darlington Nwokocha-Senate Minority Whip
- Rufai Hanga-Senate Deputy Minority Whip
For the House of reps, these are the Minority leaders
- House Minority Leader – Kingsley Chinda
- House Minority Whip – Ali Isa
- House Deputy Minority Leader – Aliyu Sani Madaki
- House Deputy Minority Whip – George Ozodinobi.
Agenda for 10th Senate
- Nigeria’s new Senate president, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has promised to support the growth of both green technologies and the oil and gas sector in the country.
- In his acceptance speech, he emphasized the importance of continuity in government and pledged to build upon the achievements of the previous Senate led by Senator Ahmed Lawan.
- The Tinubu administration aims to expand the oil, gas, and mining sectors, leveraging the recently commissioned Dangote Refinery and projected increases in crude oil production.
He said:
- “Among the efforts are the expansion of the revenue streams available to the country, especially from our huge but largely unregulated natural and solid mineral resources base. These additional sources of revenue will build the nation’s resilience to shocks and stresses resulting from the fluctuation of oil prices in the international market.
- “We will, as a forward-looking Senate, pass laws that emphasize economic viability, social acceptability, and environmental sustainability, to encourage alternate and green technologies without prejudicing our developmental needs”.
