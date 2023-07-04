The Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives announced new Minority leaders from opposition parties to lead the 10th Senate.

This was disclosed by the Senate President, Godwill Akpabio and Speaker of House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday, coming after the 10th Senate says it would prioritise efforts on expansion of the revenue streams available to the country, especially from our huge but largely unregulated natural and solid mineral resources base.

Opeyemi Bamidele was announced as the new Senate Majority Leader and Simon Mwadkon as the new Senate Minority Leader.

Majority

In a news broadcast by state media, they revealed that President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio announced these names as the Majority Leadership of the Tenth Senate:

Opeyemi Bamidele-Senate Majority Leader

David Umahi-Deputy Majority Leader

Mohammed Ali Ndume-Senate Majority Whip

Lola Ashiru-Deputy Majority Whip

House of Reps leadership according to Abbas:

House Majority Leader – Julius Ihonvbere

House Chief Whip – Usman Bello Kumo

House Deputy Majority Leader – Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims

Minority

The names of the Senate Minority leaders announced:

Simon Mwadkon-Senate Minority Leader

Adewumi Olalere-Senate Deputy Minority Leader

Darlington Nwokocha-Senate Minority Whip

Rufai Hanga-Senate Deputy Minority Whip

For the House of reps, these are the Minority leaders

House Minority Leader – Kingsley Chinda

House Minority Whip – Ali Isa

House Deputy Minority Leader – Aliyu Sani Madaki

House Deputy Minority Whip – George Ozodinobi.

Agenda for 10 th Senate

Nigeria’s new Senate president, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has promised to support the growth of both green technologies and the oil and gas sector in the country.

In his acceptance speech, he emphasized the importance of continuity in government and pledged to build upon the achievements of the previous Senate led by Senator Ahmed Lawan.

The Tinubu administration aims to expand the oil, gas, and mining sectors, leveraging the recently commissioned Dangote Refinery and projected increases in crude oil production.

He said: