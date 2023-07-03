Nigeria’s seven major crude oil terminals, including Bonny, Brass, Qua Iboe, Forcados, Escravos, Odudu (Amenam Blend), and Tulja-Okwuibome, witnessed a significant increase in production during the period from April to May 2023, according to data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Based on NUPRC records, the active terminals demonstrated increased production of crude oil, blended condensates, and unblended condensates during the specified period.

Bonny

The Bonny crude oil terminal increased its crude oil and condensates production to 3,727,346 in May 2023 from 3,002,826 recorded in April 2023. The terminal, which is located on Bonny Island, is operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Nigeria Limited.

Recall that in March, the terminal lifted the force majeure on operations after a shutdown in 2022 due to a slump in inflows.

Brass

The Brass crude oil terminal increased its crude oil and condensates production to 1,144,884 in May 2023 from 901,594 recorded in April 2023. The terminal, which is located in Bayelsa state, is operated by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

According to NAOC, the Export Terminal, located at Brass in Bayelsa State, has a storage capacity of 3,558,000 barrels, with 2 single-point mooring buoys for loading tankers.

Qua Iboe

The Qua Iboe terminal increased its crude oil and condensates production to 4,101,143 in May 2023 from 1,969,876 recorded in April 2023. The terminal, which is located in the Ibeno community in Akwa Ibom state, is operated by Exxon Mobil. Crude production via the terminal currently averages approximately 320.000 barrels per day.

ExxonMobil, as field operator, holds 40% interest in the field production mix with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) having the remaining 60%.

Forcados

The Forcados crude oil terminal increased its crude oil and condensates production to 7,006,778 in May 2023 from 5,783,707 recorded in April 2023. The terminal, which is located in Delta State, is operated by Shell Plc.

The Forcados Oil terminal has a nameplate capacity to export 400,000 barrels per day of crude oil. The terminal receives crude oil from the Forcados Oil Pipeline System, which is the second-largest pipeline network in Nigeria’s oil-producing region.

Escravos (Oil terminal)

The Escravos crude oil terminal increased its crude oil and condensates production to 4,775,148 in May 2023 from 3,971,816 recorded in April 2023. The terminal which is in the Warri South local government area of Delta state is operated by Chevron Nigeria.

Odudu (Amenam Blend)

The Odudu crude oil terminal increased its crude oil and condensates production to 3,289,849 in May 2023 from 3,183,812 recorded in April 2023. The terminal, which is located in Akwa Ibom state, is operated by TotalEnergies.

The terminal receives crude oil from the Odudu (OML 100), Ofon (OML 102), and Amenam (OML 99) fields.

Tulja – Okwuibome

The Tulja-Okwuibome terminal increased its crude oil and condensates production to 1,128,932 in May 2023 from 1,085,589 recorded in April 2023. The terminal, which is located in Delta State, is operated by Sterling Exploration and Energy Production Limited.

It is important to note that based on NUPRC data, the Aje terminal did not produce any oil between January and May 2023.

What you should know

In June 2023, the Nigerian Midstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) announced that it had granted a crude oil terminal license to establish the Belema Sweet Crude Export Terminal in Rivers State.

The terminal is touted to position Nigeria as the global leader in establishing a climate-conscious crude oil export terminal with integrated renewable energy through a virtual power plant model.

The Belema Sweet Export Terminal Limited is to establish 2,000,000 barrels of crude oil (BBLS) terminal at 20 Nautical Miles of Kula Southern Part of the exclusive economic zone. It could also add over $11 billion to the national revenue and over 400,000 barrels of crude daily with a storage point that could store eight million barrels of crude.

The NMDPRA also granted a license to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) to establish 2,179,747 barrels of crude oil (BBLS) crude oil terminal offshore Akwa Ibom State within the waters of the exclusive economic zone.